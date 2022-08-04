The London Community Orchestra’s Pops Concert on Saturday, August 6, will feature songs of Broadway and the movies. This final concert of the 2021-2022 season is a time to sit back and enjoy familiar and favorite show tunes.
The orchestra will feature the music of West Side Story by Stephen Sondheim and Leonard Berstein on the heels of the recent film version by Steven Spielberg. Music by John Willams and Andrew Lloyd Webber also will be presented.
In addition, the orchestra will reprise Leroy Anderson’s ever popular, The Typewriter, featuring orchestra member Jon Oliver.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. at the London First Baptist Church, 804 West Fifth St. Tickets, available at the door, are $10 for adults. Children 18 and younger are admitted free of charge.
The orchestra’s 2022-2023 season will begin with the Christmas Concert on December 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.