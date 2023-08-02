The London Community Orchestra’s Pops Concert on Saturday, Aug. 5, will feature a rare pairing of the orchestra and the Southeast Kentucky Community Chorus.
The main feature of the evening will be the chorus and orchestra performing ABBA’s “Mamma Mia!” The chorus also will perform “One Day More” from Les Misérables and the spiritual “Ain’t Got Time to Die” featuring soloist Jon Oliver.
The last time the chorus, which had its beginnings in 1966, sang with the orchestra was almost 12 years ago for a Christmas concert.
The orchestra will be under the direction of Jack Walker and the chorus will be under the direction of Jerry Wright.
Also included in the orchestra’s musical lineup will be Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Phantom of the Opera” and a medley of movie themes from “Titanic” and “Apollo 13.”
The concert begins at 7 p.m. at the London First Baptist Church, 804 W. Fifth Street. Tickets, available at the door, are $10 for adults. Children 18 and younger are admitted free of charge.
This is the final concert of the orchestra’s 2022-2023 series. The 2023-2024 concert season opens with the annual Christmas Concert on December 2. The orchestra was founded in 1998.
