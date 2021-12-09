PHOTOS BY JESSIE ELDRIDGE
The sounds of the season came to life on Saturday evening as the London Community Orchestra returned the tradition of a Christmas concert. This year's program featured solos by Amber Hannah, as well as highlighting the traditional and secular favorites that brought a large crowd to the annual concert. The London Community Orchestra is directed by long-time music teacher, Jack Walker, and performances are held at First Baptist Church of London. The orchestra performs four concerts per year including a Pops concert, spring concert, patriotic concert and Christmas concert.
