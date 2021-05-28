On Sunday, May 30 at 2 p.m. the London Fire Department’s Honor Guard will be hosting a memorial event at the A.R. Dyche Cemetery off Main Street. The event is focused on honoring previous London Fire Chiefs who have passed.
“Our Department hopes the community will join us in honoring those who have protected our families, homes, and businesses over the years. Those being honored have made a big impact on the fire department and the City of London,” said Chief Carl Hacker.
Those being honored include Russell Dyche (1922-1941), Harold DeMarcus (1941-1945), A.W. “Gus” Rawlings (1945-1950), Vince Parman (1950-1953), Gilmore Phelps (1953-1989), and Ernest L. Clark, Sr. (1994-2004). Area citizens and family members of those being honored are welcomed to attend the public event.
Parking will be located on the backside of the A.R. Dyche Cemetary on Dixie Street.
For more information about the London Fire Department’s activities, visit londonkyfire.com or their Facebook page www.facebook.com/londonfiredept. For further questions about services the Department offers, call (606) 864-2922.
