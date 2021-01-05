The London-Laurel Rescue Squad is announcing its picture drive fundraiser. The picture drive has been done annually for several years and with great success. Anyone that donates $30 or more can get a high quality 8x10 family portrait. The London-Laurel Rescue Squad will schedule the photo sessions for a later date in January. The London-Laurel Rescue Squad has volunteers that will be going door to door in neighborhoods and providing information. This fundraiser helps pay for the London-Laurel Rescue Squad's emergency rescue training, tools, and other emergency and disaster equipment. Please support the London-Laurel Rescue Squad and the community with this picture drive. For more information please call 606-877-1108.
London-Laurel Rescue Squad hosting fundraiser; donors can get family portrait
