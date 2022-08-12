WASHINGTON, D.C. – Kaley Stidham of London, Kentucky interned for U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) this summer in his Washington, D.C. office. She is a senior at the University of Kentucky pursuing a major in Political Science.
“The opportunity to intern for the Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has been a dream come true," Stidham said. "I am amazed by how proudly Senator McConnell serves our nation and the Commonwealth of Kentucky. This experience has taught me invaluable lessons that I will carry with me for the rest of my life.”
Stidham is involved with Kappa Alpha Theta sorority at UK. She is a 2019 graduate of North Laurel High School, and is the daughter of Jeff and Darlene Stidham of London.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.