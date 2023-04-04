City of London Tourism is asking for volunteers on Saturday, April 15, to help make the city look the best it can as the event season begins.
Thousands of guests will be visiting London-Laurel County for a host of events this spring and summer, beginning with the Redbud Ride on Saturday, April 22.
London Spring Cleanup Day will begin at 9 a.m. at the London-Laurel County Farmers Market. Vests, gloves and pickers will be available at the starting point.
Anyone may participate, and while groups are encouraged, a single volunteer can be paired with others or welcomed to work alone. Groups can also designate which areas they want to patrol, as long as they let organizers know on the registration form.
Please don’t be a litterbug, and encourage your friends and family to do the same!
“Hundreds of labor hours are spent each month by local government to patrol streets and roadways for litter but the problem still persists. We use cleanup day as an educational opportunity to remind folks that when they litter, it creates a problem for all of us to cleanup,” says Chris Robinson with City of London Tourism.
If unable to be a part of the organized effort, feel free to take a stroll down your own road or street and send us the photos!
During past cleanups in London many families, youth groups, businesses, and civic clubs have used the opportunity to bond together to rid the community of unnecessary litter. It’s always a fun time.
Lunch vouchers to local eateries will be provided for each participant.
To register your family or group click on the link below!
Visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdgobV-KY2JnfH0xEyYd2VPnue_YMhsma2n7ekdJqLfZuU1aA/viewform to register for Cleanup Day!
