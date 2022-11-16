Louisville Orchestra visits NLHS

Five musicians from the Louisville Orchestra dazzled students with their playing and answered their questions in an event that “was a very exciting opportunity,” according to Billy Carpenter, North Laurel High School Band Director.
Appearing as part of a Louisville Orchestra outreach tour were trumpet players, Alexander Schwarz and Noah Dugan; trombonist, James Seymour; French horn player, Scott Leger, and tuba player, Andrew Doub.
The musicians took the stage in the North Laurel auditorium Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 2) before an audience who represented the school’s concert band, jazz band, chamber choir and advanced placement environmental science students.
Schwarz, principal trumpet in the Louisville Orchestra, grabbed a microphone and immediately urged the students to ask questions and make comments.
Students wanted to know about such things as rehearsal schedules, body movement during playing, how to warm up for a performance or audition and how much to practice.
The professionals said they practice every day for up to three hours. They said their body movements help them stay together as they play in a small group without a conductor.
The brass ensemble performed a variety of pieces including Fats Waller’s “Ain’t Misbehavin’” to Canadian composer Michael Kamen’s “Quintet” for brass.
The musicians encouraged any students who were considering a career in music to give it a shot. But Doub, who also teaches besides playing in the orchestra, said talent alone won’t bring success. He said hard work is a vital ingredient.
Schwarz also said that those who don’t pursue careers as full-time professional musicians can find satisfaction in playing as a sideline because making music is so enjoyable.
Over the period of three days (Nov. 2, 3 and 4), eight different Louisville Orchestra ensembles, including the one that came to North Laurel, canvassed the state doing 27 performances and interacting with youth and adults.
London Community Orchestra director Jack Walker and some of the local orchestra board members attended the North Laurel event. The London Community Orchestra has been in touch with the Louisville Orchestra encouraging its appearance in the London area. There is a plan being developed for the Louisville Orchestra to perform in various parts of the state next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.