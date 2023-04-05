PHOTO BY NITA JOHNSON
Make Space and Imagine It! on Main Street hosted a ribbon cutting for a rebranding space that offers a wealth of activities for children. Make Space offers online classes, will have creative camp sessions, hosts birthday parties and other events. The dual facility also offers Lego boards, themed toys and creative arts. Make Space is operated by Megan Angel while Josie Kilburn operates Imagine It! Angel said the community camp activities include making coasters, decorating towels and allows children to sell their wares with proceeds donated to Camp L.E.A.P. ABOVE: Local leaders gathered for the rebranding and reopening of Make Space/Imagine It! on Main Street.
