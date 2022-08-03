The California man charged last week in connection with the July 25 crash that killed three people has been arraigned in Laurel District Court — pleading not guilty to three counts of murder.
Joshua S. Poore, 21, of Clovis, California, was formally charged by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) on July 27 upon his release from the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
According to LCSO, the two-vehicle accident occurred just before 11 p.m. on July 25 near Exit #38 on Interstate 75.
Crash reconstructionists with the agency determined that Poore was driving a Toyota Tacoma northbound in the southbound lanes when the pickup collided with a southbound Nissan Altima driven by 25-year-old Deshawn Love — causing catastrophic damage to both vehicles, according to the sheriff’s release at the time.
All three occupants in the Nissan hailed from the Chicago, Illinois area, according to LCSO, and were pronounced dead at the scene. In addition to the driver, Love, the two passengers were identified as 25-year-old Kevin Criglear and 25-year-old Alihya Dukes.
Poore was reported to have suffered “severe but not life-threatening injuries” with Laurel County Sheriff John Root reporting that he was in LCSO custody with charges pending the execution of warrants.
Those warrants were served upon Poore’s discharge from UK.
According to online court records, Poore was arraigned Friday before Laurel District Judge Wendell “Skip” Hammons Jr. Bond was set at $1 million cash with a preliminary hearing scheduled for next Tuesday.
