April 21
• Kimberly Kay Smith Barnett, 60, London, human services surveyor to Lawrence Patrick Jones, 68, London, salesman
April 23
• Jessica Ann White, 30, Woodbine, cashier to Wesley Riann Peterson, 29, Woodbine, laborer
• Morgan Brooke Osborne, 21, Corbin, student to John Braden Keck, 24, Corbin, territory manager
April 26
• Lydia Beth Tuttle, 27, London, housewife to Joshua David Zanet, 31, London, motorcycle mechanic
• Heather Chanel Martin, 37, London, legal assistant to Donald Edward Sifford, 39, London, combat veteran
• Whitley Jade Whitehead, 28, Lexington, pharmacist to Carleton Scott Ellis, 27, Lexington, pharmacist
April 27
• Kelli Renae Evans, 26, London, daycare teacher to Timothy Dalton Hurley, 23, London, restaurant manager
• Nettie Renae Ramex, 40, Corbin, stocker to Johnny Lee Bodine, 41, Corbin, maintenance
• Callie Ray Montgomery, 23, London, teacher to Garrett Wayne Napier, 22, London, nurse
April 28
• Sarah Kay Root, 20, London, sales associate to Logan Robert Herman, 22, London, industrial maintenance tech
• Molly Ceara Root, 30, Lily, operations support to Joseph Tyler Wolfe, 34, Lily, collections
• Dawnita Brookelle Hernandez, 30, London, CSR to German Efrain Aguilar Rivera, 37, London, cook
