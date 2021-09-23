Aug. 31
• Kristen Tracy Michelle Lynch, 23, London, receptionist to Jonathan Jason Stacy, 34, London, construction worker
• Haven Marie Houston, 19, East Bernstadt, unemployed to Geordi Scott Bowling, 21, East Bernstadt, USPS
• Teresa Marie Clark, 28, London, unemployed to Terry Dewayne Lynch, 26, London, self employed
• Alexandria Leigh Grant, 23, London, unemployed to Seth Michael Gilliam, 25, Stanford, administrative assistant
Sept. 1
• Rhonda Louise Gray, 38, Lily, direct care worker to Travis Allen Gray, 41, Lily, driver and loader
Sept. 2
• Desiree Michelle Stamper, 18, Lily, unemployed to Nicholas Ryan Hubbard, 31, Lily, welder
• Keyana Shauntaye Blevins, 22, London, disabled to Joshua Ray Southard, 23, London, package handler
• Leah Karell Baker, 41, Hyden, R.N. to Daniel Dewayne Jones, 45, Hyden, maintenance supervisor
Sept. 3
• Ashton Cailyn Johnson, 19, East Bernstadt, cosmetologist to Joshua Kelly Melton, 21, East Bernstadt, HVAC
• Makayla Faye Swafford, 22, Manchester, unemployed to Darren Lee Watkins Jr., 26, Lily, salesman
• Jessica Marie Mills, 30, London, lift maintenance driver to Jordan Lee Byrd, 27, McKee, lift driver
Sept. 7
• Jessica Ann Sutton, 27, London, homemaker to Patrick Stephen DeRose, 26, London, pharmacy tech
