Aug. 31

• Kristen Tracy Michelle Lynch, 23, London, receptionist to Jonathan Jason Stacy, 34, London, construction worker

• Haven Marie Houston, 19, East Bernstadt, unemployed to Geordi Scott Bowling, 21, East Bernstadt, USPS

• Teresa Marie Clark, 28, London, unemployed to Terry Dewayne Lynch, 26, London, self employed

• Alexandria Leigh Grant, 23, London, unemployed to Seth Michael Gilliam, 25, Stanford, administrative assistant

Sept. 1

• Rhonda Louise Gray, 38, Lily, direct care worker to Travis Allen Gray, 41, Lily, driver and loader

Sept. 2

• Desiree Michelle Stamper, 18, Lily, unemployed to Nicholas Ryan Hubbard, 31, Lily, welder

• Keyana Shauntaye Blevins, 22, London, disabled to Joshua Ray Southard, 23, London, package handler

• Leah Karell Baker, 41, Hyden, R.N. to Daniel Dewayne Jones, 45, Hyden, maintenance supervisor

Sept. 3

• Ashton Cailyn Johnson, 19, East Bernstadt, cosmetologist to Joshua Kelly Melton, 21, East Bernstadt, HVAC

• Makayla Faye Swafford, 22, Manchester, unemployed to Darren Lee Watkins Jr., 26, Lily, salesman

• Jessica Marie Mills, 30, London, lift maintenance driver to Jordan Lee Byrd, 27, McKee, lift driver

Sept. 7

• Jessica Ann Sutton, 27, London, homemaker to Patrick Stephen DeRose, 26, London, pharmacy tech

