Dec. 17
• Heather Ann Ledford, 39, Keavy, factory worker to Robbie Leland Jones, 40, Keavy, unemployed
• Abbie Nicole Moore, 18, Corbin, CSR to Caleb Eugene Rollins, 24, Corbin, CSR
• Kaylynn Mackenzie Lawson, 19, London, unemployed to Randi Michelle Ann Wright, 19, London, unemployed
Dec. 20
• Icy Jane Delph, 75, London, cook to Robert Reed Rutherford, 68, London, retired
Dec. 22
• Amy Lynn Stevens, 35, London, receiving to Raymond Dean Nierman, 29, Pineville, military freight handler
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.