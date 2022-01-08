Sentinel logo

Dec. 17

• Heather Ann Ledford, 39, Keavy, factory worker to Robbie Leland Jones, 40, Keavy, unemployed

• Abbie Nicole Moore, 18, Corbin, CSR to Caleb Eugene Rollins, 24, Corbin, CSR

• Kaylynn Mackenzie Lawson, 19, London, unemployed to Randi Michelle Ann Wright, 19, London, unemployed

Dec. 20

• Icy Jane Delph, 75, London, cook to Robert Reed Rutherford, 68, London, retired

Dec. 22

• Amy Lynn Stevens, 35, London, receiving to Raymond Dean Nierman, 29, Pineville, military freight handler

