Dec. 22
• Ashlyn Rae Whitehead, 27, London, transcriptionist to Kenneth Bradley Nolan, 30, London, truck driver
Dec. 27
• Amber Nicole Cox, 25, London, unemployed to Joshua Wayne Wells, 29, London, warehouse delivery
Dec. 28
• Kayla Nichole Hancock, 27, Annville, janitor to Karl Robert Thomas, 33, Corbin, Fed-X driver
• Jami Suzanne Lamb, 39, Corbin, unemployed to Billy Edgar Rickett Jr., 31, Corbin, Flowers Bakery
Dec. 29
• Erin Lynn Rodriguez, 29, London, vet tech to Cody Ryan Isaacs, 31, London, car sales
Jan. 3
• Gwendolyn Dawn Goins, 45, London, hair dresser to Joshua Ryan Greene, 40, Wallins, KY, cable construction
Jan. 5
• Nickie Nicole Stidham, 34, London, hair dresser to Helen Marlena Stidham, 43, London, direct care giver
Jan. 10
• Angela Marie Sharp, 46, London, Sales & Marketing Director to Jason Alan Jackson, 45, London, truck driver
• Kacy Elaine Brewer Day, 39, Corbin, patient management to Brandon Keith Day, 40, Corbin, manufacturing
Jan. 11
• Tracie Lynn Whittymore, 37, London, unemployed to Timothy Dean Smith, 37, London, disabled
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.