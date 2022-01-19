Sentinel logo

Dec. 22

Ashlyn Rae Whitehead, 27, London, transcriptionist to Kenneth Bradley Nolan, 30, London, truck driver

Dec. 27

• Amber Nicole Cox, 25, London, unemployed to Joshua Wayne Wells, 29, London, warehouse delivery

Dec. 28

• Kayla Nichole Hancock, 27, Annville, janitor to Karl Robert Thomas, 33, Corbin, Fed-X driver

• Jami Suzanne Lamb, 39, Corbin, unemployed to Billy Edgar Rickett Jr., 31, Corbin, Flowers Bakery

Dec. 29

• Erin Lynn Rodriguez, 29, London, vet tech to Cody Ryan Isaacs, 31, London, car sales

Jan. 3

Gwendolyn Dawn Goins, 45, London, hair dresser to Joshua Ryan Greene, 40, Wallins, KY, cable construction

Jan. 5

• Nickie Nicole Stidham, 34, London, hair dresser to Helen Marlena Stidham, 43, London, direct care giver

Jan. 10

• Angela Marie Sharp, 46, London, Sales & Marketing Director to Jason Alan Jackson, 45, London, truck driver

• Kacy Elaine Brewer Day, 39, Corbin, patient management to Brandon Keith Day, 40, Corbin, manufacturing

Jan. 11

• Tracie Lynn Whittymore, 37, London, unemployed to Timothy Dean Smith, 37, London, disabled

