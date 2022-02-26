Marriage Licenses Issued, Feb. 11-Feb. 14, 2022 Feb 26, 2022 2 hrs ago Feb. 11• Christy Dmar Abernathy, 48, Williamsburg, unemployed to Randy Bruce Jackson, 66, London, R.N. Feb. 14• Tristan Rorie Johnson, 29, Keavy, unemployed to Shawn Michael Philpot, 29, Keavy, federal contractor React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries PHILPOT, Freda ASHER, Woodrow SMITH, Robert SMITH, Rosey EVANS, Minnie Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSheriff noted for two deficiencies in fee auditMan indicted for sex crimes involving infant, childSomerset man indicted for stealing over $50,000 from Laurel VFW; 18 indicted for theft, DUI'sNorth Laurel heavy favorites win its fourth 49th District title in five years Three plead guilty to causing death of others in 2020, 2021SIX AND COUNTING: Lady Cardinals capture sixth straight 50th District Tournament championshipNorth’s offensive attack too much for Mountaineers to overcomeSeveral receive indictments related to drug offensesEAST BERNSTADT BOARD OF EDUCATION: FYRSC proposal accepted for 2-year planTAKING CARE OF BUSINESS: Davidson's 31 points lead North Laurel to another 49th District title Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.