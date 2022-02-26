Sentinel logo

Feb. 11

• Christy Dmar Abernathy, 48, Williamsburg, unemployed to Randy Bruce Jackson, 66, London, R.N.

Feb. 14

• Tristan Rorie Johnson, 29, Keavy, unemployed to Shawn Michael Philpot, 29, Keavy, federal contractor

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you