Feb. 15
• Xiuhong Dong, 32, London, cashier to Li Caide, 31, London, cashier
• Ashley Maree Carter, 25, East Bernstadt, LPN to Christopher Andrew Powell, 31, East Bernstadt, self contractor
Feb. 16
• Charles David Wayne Moore Jr., 23, London, factory worker to Matthew Howard Helton Seals, 18, McKee, factory worker
Feb. 18
• Hannah Elaine Robinson, 20, Corbin, general clerk to Hunter Blake Johnson, 19, Corbin, production
• Shirley Marie Karr, 60, Keavy, housewife to Dennis Ray Helton, 63, Keavy, retired
Feb. 22
• Carmen Annette Lorann, 47, Villa Park, Illinois, R.N. to Michael Joseph Bisping, 47, Villa Park, Illinois, technician
• Patricia Ann Walker, 34, London, truck driver to Johnny Rader Bowling, 51, London, truck driver
• Brittany Jean Tolbert, 18, London, unemployed to Travis Jordan McKee, 28, Lucasville, Ohio, carpenter
• Jamie Elizabeth Zimmerman, 25, London, manager to Brandon Michael Inman, 37, London, factory worker
Feb. 23
• Amy McKenzie Corum, 26, London, self employed to Joshua Wayne Edward Spurlock, 29, Lily, self employed
• Margaret Burke Arthur, 67, London, hostess to Randy Lee Cooper, 66, London, retired
