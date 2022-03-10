Sentinel logo

Feb. 25

• Brianna Caitlyn Carpenter, 23, London, self employed to Bobby Joseph Mackenzie Brewer, 26, London, military

• Angela Howell Hoskins, 51, London, home health to Terry Lynn Carnes, 54, London, retired

• Elizabeth Marie Partin, 31, Corbin, stay at home mom to Charles Darren Freeland, 46, Corbin, truck driver

• Mary Etta Gregory, 47, London, deli clerk to Joshua Aaron Davis, 43, East Bernstadt, unemployed

Feb. 28

• Kaylie Ann Grimes, 23, London, receptionist to Andrew T. Hutton, 39, London, FedEx delivery driver

March 1

• Natasha Jocelyn Sizemore, 22, East Bernstadt, home health to Donald Samuel Payne Baker, 21, Middlesboro, carpenter

• Courtney Paige Oakley, 24, London, bank teller to Nathan Farris Jones, 25, London, driver

March 2

• Judy Diane Eaton, 63, Corbin, retired to Dewey Jackson Faulkner, 63, Corbin, self employed

• Brooklyn Nicole Ruth Murphy, 18, London, student to Kyle Cameron Davis, 21, Williamsburg, welder

