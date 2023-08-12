July 10
• Sharilyn Jane Petre, 21, London, homemaker to Laverne Dale Eshleman, 20, Hagerstown, MD, farmer
• Cheyenne Alexandria Rose Gilliam, 18, London, general clerk to Christian Blake Jackson, 22, London, business owner
• Kendra Nikole Stevenson, 26, London, bank teller to Dalton Scott Hall, 29, London, medical student
July 11
• Tiffany Jeaneen Patterson, 31, East Bernstadt, RMA to Nathaniel Alexander Rada, 34, Crab Orchard, KY, barber
July 12
• Stephanie Lynne Combs, 33, Pikeville, KY, clinical counselor to Joshua Bartley Anderson, 39, Apex, NC, engineer
July 13
• Morgan Elizabeth Turner, 21, London, debt collector to Ryan Zackary Philpot, 20, London, machine operator
July 14
• Kaylie Lynn Stacy 18, London, insurance broker to Ryan Aaron Gibson, 19, London, lineman
• Melissa Savannah Hill, 29, London, nurse aid to Anthony Earl Bailey, 57, London, truck driver
July 17
• Tammy Sue Burkhart, 45, London, office manager to Kevin Mitchell Medlock, 58, London, self employed
July 18
• Haley Alexis Danielle Lambert, 24, London, unemployed to Dillon Ray Boggs, 23, London, HVAC tech
July 19
• Hailey Elaine Anderson, 25, Lily, legal assistant to Anthony Ray Willliamson, 36, Lily, military
July 20
• Megan Leanne Griffith, 22, McKee, KY, delivery driver to Patrick Ryan Hundley, 29, McKee, KY, factory worker
• Kelsey Richelle Davidson, 26, Oneida, KY, pharmacy tech to John Brett Hicks, 26, London, CSR
• Jacqueline Annette Turner, 62, Connersville, IN, supervisor to James Larry Witt, 68, Connersville, IN, mechanic
• Mallory Faith Dipasquale, 22, Murray, KY, student to William Andrew Bryant 23, Murray, KY, social worker
July 21
• Heather Lynn King, 47, London, sales to Arvis Lee Presley Jr., 48, London, diesel mechanic
• Sarah Eliabeth Gatliff, 25, Williamsburg, KY, substance abuse counselor to James Rodney Willard Ellis, 27, London, custodial engineer
July 24
• Cassidy Grace Howard, 21, London, student to Jacob Thorn Blankenship, 22, Williamsburg, KY, student
July 25
• McKenzie Danielle Shackleford, 20, East Bernstadt, business associate to Jacob Gavin Gilbert, 20, East Bernstadt, social services
July 26
• Ashley Nicole Derose, 33, Corbin, Holistic educator to Nathan Daniel Black, 28, truck driver
• Suzanna Louise Powers, 42, London, self employed to Robert Lee Moody, 37, London, self employed
