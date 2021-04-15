March 25
• Emilyn Jeanne Watts Young, 32, London, operations support rep to John Elbert Shoemaker Jr., 32, London, maintenance
March 26
• Lucy Inagean Brummett, 31, London, cook to Dalton Jay Music, 34, London, unemployed
• Amanda Kay Brown, 33, Corbin, dental hygienist to Austin Brett Vigeant, 25, London, construction
March 29
• Lori Ann Harrison, 46, London, homemaker to Jerry Lee Fritts, 58, Williamsburg, self employed
• Ciera Lynn Bell, 26, London, NCT to Thomas Jason Bailey, 33, London, self employed
• Brenda Carol Riley, 47, London, unemployed to Sean Lee Baker, 46, London, truck driver
March 30
• Kristina Ann Zimmer, 21, Lily, stay at home mom to Danny Ray Burkhart Jr., 22, Lily, railroad employee
• Audrey Hope Jackson, 23, Annville, student to Bryan Taylor Muncy, 22, London, student
• Miranda Ellann Gatliff, 24, Corbin, unemployed to Hayden Taylor Riley, 25, London, bank teller
• Kari Leann Barger, 33, London, auto clerk to Carlos Derrick Wayne Gilbert, 36, London, highway tech II
March 31
• Christy Jene Love, 46, London, 46, London, attorney to David Brendon Prater, 51, London, HVAC tech
April 1
• Kimberly Dawn Begley, 50, Lily, housewife to Billie Wayne Stewart, 65, Lily, heavy equipment operator
• Kennedy Jo Denae' Caudill, 25, Corbin, unemployed to Steven Kenneth Lemons, 24, Keavy, retail
• Sarah Whitney Hammons, 26, London, homemaker to Travis Alan Jackson, 26, London, truck driver
• Taylor Marie Swafford, 24, Corbin, receptionist to Almonte Veshawn Dillard, 27, Martinsville, Va., agriculturist
April 5
• Rebecca Lynn Mullins, 37, London, housekeeper to Kenneth Ray Begley, 41, London, self employed
• Amber Nicole White, 26, London, bartender to Damion Seth Sizemore, 26, London, logistics
• Frankie Lin West, 20, Corbin, unemployed to Jesse Donald Rhodes, 23, Corbin, construction
• Hope Lesha Woods, 45, London, LPN to Richard Darrell Overbey, 62, London, electrician
• Lauryn Drew Collett, 21, East Bernstadt, tutor to Gregory Briston Joseph Daly, 21, London, bank teller
April 7
• Vicki Renee Davis, 34, London, service coordinator to Tabitha Faye Bargo, 30, London, medical coordinator
• Morgan Gabriella Hubbard, 29, East Bernstadt, assistant clinic manager to Travis Wendell Lundy, 28, London, signal supervisor
