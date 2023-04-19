March 31
• Crystal Lea Sparkman, 32, East Bernstadt, LPN to Kenneth Dewey Lewis III, 34, East Bernstadt, truck driver
April 3
• Paige Elizabeth Graves, 33, London, admissions counselor to Jared Luke Sizemore, 28, London, Fedex delivery driver
April 4
• Chessie Martha Renea Kirby, 36, London, housekeeper to Dustin Wayne Valentine, 38, London, used car salesman
• Jenna Nicole King, 31, London, Dairy Queen to Zachary Gwinnett Bompas, 26, London, warehouse worker
April 10
• Wendi Ann Hunt, 31, London, floor worker to Derek Scott Turner, 34, London, floor worker
• Ashley Renee Minton, 37, London, machine operator to Jaymee Renee Liford, 33, London, U.R. Specialist
• Kellie Victoria Carmona, 18, London, unemployed to Jeremiah James Walker, 19, London, construction
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.