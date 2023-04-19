March 31

• Crystal Lea Sparkman, 32, East Bernstadt, LPN to Kenneth Dewey Lewis III, 34, East Bernstadt, truck driver

April 3

• Paige Elizabeth Graves, 33, London, admissions counselor to Jared Luke Sizemore, 28, London, Fedex delivery driver

April 4

• Chessie Martha Renea Kirby, 36, London, housekeeper to Dustin Wayne Valentine, 38, London, used car salesman

• Jenna Nicole King, 31, London, Dairy Queen to Zachary Gwinnett Bompas, 26, London, warehouse worker

April 10

• Wendi Ann Hunt, 31, London, floor worker to Derek Scott Turner, 34, London, floor worker

• Ashley Renee Minton, 37, London, machine operator to Jaymee Renee Liford, 33, London, U.R. Specialist

• Kellie Victoria Carmona, 18, London, unemployed to Jeremiah James Walker, 19, London, construction

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you