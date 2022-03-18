March 4
• Randi Nicole Weaver, 40, Corbin, CSR to David Todd Karr, 54, Corbin, cabinet maker
• Tiffany Owens, 26, East Bernstadt, CSR to Lonnie Ray Sturgill, 34, East Bernstadt, Social Security
• Virginia May Blackburn, 59, London, disabled to David Lee Goforth, 52, London, factory worker
• Georgia Leanne Morgan Crase, 24, Corbin, homemaker to Shannon Logan Phillips, 29, Corbin, processor
March 7
• Betty Ann Gray, 41, London, trainer to Johnny Russell Farmer, 46, London, X-ray tech
• Kelsey Kay Root, 22, London, homemaker to Tristan Blake Morgan, 23, London, cook
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.