March 8

• Shawnda Larae Lawson, 39, Williamsburg, recovery coach to William Lester Snyder, 36, London, unemployed

March 10

• Emily Caroline Stringer, 29, London, CSR to John Steven Gallagher, 30, London, commercial parts pro

March 11

• Brandi Michelle Prater, 26, Somerset, CNA to Keith Allen Tanner, 39, London, businessman/firefighter

• Shearlene Collins, 53, Manchester, factory worker to Scott Allen Bray, 55, Clarkson, Tenn., truck driver

March 14

• Kristen Renee Patterson, 30, Lily, unemployed to Joshua Lee Baker, 35, Lily, Hearthside Foods

