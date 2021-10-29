Oct. 5
• Brenda Whitney Marcum, 35, Corbin, trainer to Michael Coty Myers, 35, Corbin, trainer
Oct. 6
• Imogene Sizemore, 56, Bimble, Ky., R.N. to Ronnie Wayne James, 61, London, retired
• Josilyn Calista Madden, 20, London, COVID screener to Jacoby Brandon Howe, 22, London, order filler
• Carla Denise Andrea Blair Jackson, 31, Lily, homemaker to George Phillip Huebner V, 32, Lily, construction
Oct. 7
• Kaley Rae Slusher, 27, London, direct support professional to Paul Osborne Jr. II, 31, London, diesel technician
• Cami Jo Robinson, 23, London, Nesco Resource to Travis Dean Parman, 24, London, respiratory therapist
• Taylor Lashae Hoskins, 23, London, appointment scheduler to Ethan Zane Anders, 25, Keavy, National Guard
• Patricia Ann Cress, 56, Manchester, phlebotomist to Thomas Ray Robinson, 63, Manchester, retired teacher
• Crystal Gail Nolan, 40, London, assembly worker to Millard Travis Wagers, 51, London, shipping department
Oct. 8
• Crystal Ann Hatfield, 38, Corbin, homemaker to Michael Paul Sutton, 40, Van Lear, Ky., staff member
• Roxanne Lee Strong, 32, London, bartender to Crystal Marie Curry, 40, London, behavior therapist
• Andre Elizabeth Williams, 37, London, teacher to Cody Ryan Jones, 23, Lily, construction bridge inspector
• Leah Melissa Bennett, 31, Corbin, CNA to Jonathan Wayne Harrison, 30, Stanton, Ky., factory worker
Oct. 11
• Sarah Anne Mitchell, 25, East Bernstadt, CSR to Christian Wane Dennis, 23, East Bernstadt, sales manager
• Devyn Alyxandra Steele, 23, London, homemaker to Tommy Lee Hatfield, 25, London, tower foreman
