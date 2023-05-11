In celebration of National Arbor Day on Friday, April 28, Mayor Randall Weddle and council members Holly Little and Stacy Benge finished planting one of five trees that were set along the walking paths at Whitley Branch Veterans Park.
Thanks to the London Tourism and Parks staff for expertly planting the trees. More of the autumn blaze maple and dogwood trees will be planted this fall. Arbor Day is a national holiday dedicated to tree planting and conservation. Communities across the country are taking the opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of trees and their role in our environment and in our community.
