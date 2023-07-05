Adam Jason McCowan of Annville, Kentucky successfully completed four years of challenging academic, physical, and professional military training, graduating May 26 from the U.S. Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science degree in Oceanography and a commission as a U.S. Navy Ensign. He is a graduate of North Laurel High School.
At the academy, Adam was a member of the Oceanography Club and played Intramural Football.
Adam has selected Submarines and will be going to Charleston, SC for Nuclear Power School this fall. Afterwards, Adam will serve as a Submarine Warfare Officer.
Graduation was held at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, MD with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin delivering the commencement address. The Oath of Office was administered by Admiral Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. The graduation was the culmination of a weeklong celebration of parades, awards, and gatherings.
Adam’s father and mother affixed his new shoulder boards after the ceremony. Family and friends watched as he put on his new officers Ensign cap for the very first time.
He came home to render his first salute to his grandfather, Edward McCowan, on Memorial Day. Edward McCowan was in the 24th Infantry of the United States Army.
The first salute lives on as a tradition to honor the enlisted service member who has had the most impact on the newly commissioned officer. Many choose a family member who has influenced their lives. Adam has grown up listening to stories of his grandfather’s time in the military and wanted to share this time-honored tradition with him.
While the exact origin of the first salute is unknown, the tradition of the first salute is generally believed to stem from the British military practices in Colonial America. It was customary for new officers to be assigned a knowledgeable advisor from the enlisted ranks. It was the responsibility of the enlisted member to help quickly get the new officer up to speed with the military practices, customs, and history so the officer could be an effective leader. In gratitude for the valuable assistance the enlisted service member had given he was rewarded with a portion of the newly commissioned officer’s pay, which at the time amounted to $1 a month.
This year, the U.S. Naval Academy graduated 751 men and 267 women, for a total of 1,018 in the Class of 2023.
Since 1845, approximately 90,000 midshipmen have graduated from the US. Naval Academy (including the class of 2023).
Founded in 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy today is a prestigious four-year service academy that prepares midshipmen morally, mentally and physically to be professional officers in the naval service. More than 4,400 men and women representing every state in the U.S. and several foreign countries make up the student body, known as the Brigade of Midshipmen. U.S. News and World Reports has recognized the Naval Academy as a top five undergraduate engineering school and a top 20 best liberal arts college. Midshipmen learn from military and civilian instructors and participate in intercollegiate varsity sports and extracurricular activities. They also study subjects such as leadership, ethics, small arms, drill, seamanship and navigation, tactics, naval engineering and weapons, and military law. Upon graduation, midshipmen earn a Bachelor of Science degree in a choice of 27 different subject majors and go on to serve at least five years of exciting and rewarding service as commissioned officers in the U.S. Navy or U.S. Marine Corps.
The Brigade of Midshipmen is comprised of approximately 4,400 students from every state in the union. Each year, approximately 1,200 young men and women are admitted to the Naval Academy’s incoming class.
The academy’s alumni include, one president, 21 members of Congress, five governors, 73 Medal of Honor recipients, two Nobel Prize winners, 54 astronauts and 4,000 admirals and generals.
