LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky track and field student athlete Phoebe McCowan has been selected to the Southeastern Conference Track and Field Community Service Team.
The SEC sponsors community service teams for all 21 league sponsored sports. The Community Service Team looks to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to their community in superior service efforts.
McCowan, a sophomore from London, Ky., has contributed over 20 hours of community service this year helping at the University of Kentucky hospital. She has assisted with the general needs of patients and families while also assisting in research needs through a mentor. She helped organize a research meeting with cancer patients, physicians, and other members of a cancer patient’s care team.
McCowan has earned two personal bests this season and earned a qualifying bid to the NCAA East Preliminaries in the 800 meters. Her personal bests came in the 800 meters at the UF Tom Jones Memorial and in the 1500 meters at the SEC Outdoor Championships along with six top-10 finishes.
