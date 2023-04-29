CORBIN — Each year the Medical Staff at Baptist Health Corbin offer scholarships to recognize and reward academic accomplishments of healthcare students.
This year 12 scholarships in the amount of $1,500 will be awarded in July.
Students must be accepted into, or are currently enrolled in an accredited program in selected health care fields.
Students must be a resident of the Tri-County (Knox, Laurel or Whitley County).
“These scholarships are awarded to students from the Tri-County area in order to keep our greatest resources close to home,” said Anthony Powers, President.
Anyone interested in obtaining an application or need additional information, contact Jessica McKay at 606-523-8688 or Jessica.McKay@bhsi.com.
All applications must be submitted by Friday, June 30, 2023.
