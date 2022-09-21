Michaels, the largest specialty retailer of arts, crafts, and home décor in North America, will host a Grand Opening community celebration for its new location in London, KY on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Kicking-off with a ribbon cutting ceremony, the event will offer free crafts and Maker demos, giveaways, local food favorites, and more at this fun-filled celebration to mark Michaels new store opening.
This new Michaels location will bring numerous full-time and part-time jobs to the London community. Located at 106 London Shopping Center, the new store is a sleeker, simpler Michaels featuring self-checkout registers, a Michaels Custom Framing center, and a curated assortment of the most popular supplies and componentry across arts, crafts, framing, floral, kids’ crafts, DIY, yarn, beading, and scrapbooking to inspire Makers’ creativity in the surrounding community.
“As a local, I am so excited we’re opening our first Michaels in London!” said Darrick Samples, Store Manager. “Our whole team is thrilled to offer the best of Michaels to London’s creative community of Makers, teachers, small business owners and more. Everyone is welcome at our craft table!”
Michaels will open several new stores with this updated format featuring self-service “Buy Online Pick-Up In Store” (BOPIS) and curbside pick-up. The new format represents Michaels’ ongoing innovations across every facet of the business, bringing Makers a more seamless shopping experience.
“At Michaels, our mission is to empower every Maker to bring their creative dreams to life,” said Ashley Buchanan, Chief Executive Officer at Michaels. “Getting closer to our Makers allows us to provide them with not only a destination to shop but also a place to get inspired. We’re proud to be bringing even more of that inspiration to the already creative community of London.”
Those who attend the Grand Opening can sign-up for Michaels Rewards at checkout to begin earning 3% back in rewards on every single purchase, and 6% back for those who spend $300 or more in a 12-month period. The Michaels Rewards Program aims to maximize value for our most loyal Makers, giving them even more ways to earn through new everyday rewards as well as more personalized offers on the supplies, products, and events that are most relevant to them.
At Michaels, we welcome Makers and Team Members of all walks of life to have a seat at our craft table. If you’re interested in joining the Michaels team, please visit http://www.michaels.com/jobs to view open positions. To stay up to date on the latest crafting inspiration and news from Michaels, follow us on social media @michaelsstores.
About The Michaels Companies, Inc.
The Michaels Companies, Inc. is the destination where all Makers get inspired, shop, learn, and create. As the largest specialty arts and crafts retailer in North America, we operate 1,275 stores in 49 states and Canada and online at Michaels.com and Michaels.ca. The Michaels Companies, Inc. also owns Artistree, a manufacturer of custom and specialty framing merchandise. Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, our mission is to empower every Maker to bring their creative dreams to life. For store locations or to shop online, please visit www.michaels.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.