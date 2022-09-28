Before the store opened, people were already waiting outside the new Michael’s store in London Shopping Center.
The hobby and craft store celebrated its grand opening on Saturday morning, beginning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, then opening the doors and giving customers a shopping bag with a gift card enclosed.
Michael’s has long been a staple for hobbyists and crafters, carrying a wide selection of ready-made and do-it-yourself items. Whether your interests involve painting, sewing, woodworking, baking, decorating, scrapbooking, jewelry making, florals or other projects, Michael’s offers a selection of items in every area to help make your dreams come to reality.
Anna Collins hails from Manchester and was one of the first customers through the doors on Saturday. Collins creates greeting cards.
“Our church group makes birthday and get well cards and give them to church members,” Collins said. “My daughter does the diamond dots artwork, so we are so glad to see this here.”
Collins said she typically has driven to the Michael’s store in Richmond to make her purchases.
“We have to go to the doctor in Lexington sometimes, so we always stopped by there,” she added. “But we have a lot more reasons to come to London than Richmond!”
The grand opening also included some drawings for prizes. The first prize was a Cricut, with the winner being Roberta Jackson from London.
“I’m in every Cricut group there is and I don’t have a Cricut,” she said. “I can’t believe I won one!”
The London Michael’s store features a new layout, veering away from the traditional “rows and rows” of merchandise. Now the store offers a seasonal section in the front of the store to better assist customers with their varied interests.
Currently, Michael’s is offering 40% off items, including seasonal merchandise.
