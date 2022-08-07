Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in south central Kentucky, Laurel. In southeast Kentucky, Clay. * WHEN...Until 945 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 750 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow-moving thunderstorms. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain has fallen since 7 pm. Up to another half an inch of rain is expected to fall between 8 and 8:30 pm. Excessive runoff will cause minor flooding of small streams and creeks, roads, and roadside culverts. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Portersburg, Deer Lick, Byron, Crawford, Langnau, Grace, Urban, Sidell, Maplesville and Larue. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&