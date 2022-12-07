Santa Claus could inevitably tell some interesting stories and his yearly preparation for his Christmas Eve night flight.
Getting an update of the preparation was the duty of some reporters in “Ho Ho Ho! The Santa Claus Chronicles,” a play presented at Town Center Park on Friday and Saturday evenings.
The newly organized Millstone Community Theatre Guild debuted its first play to the public as a preliminary to the Randy Smith’s Christmas on Main parade on Friday, with another performance on Saturday evening.
A community theater has been absent from the London area for several years but a revival of the performing arts has brought the new group together to establish another option of entertainment to the community.
Once renovation of the former Belle Bennett auditorium is completed, the group will be housed in that facility. Other productions are already being planned.
For more information, visit the Millstone Community Theatre Guild’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.