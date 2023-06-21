It’s called “Shakespeare with a Twist” as one of the English playwright’s greatest comedies comes to life this weekend.
Millstone Community Theatre Guild is presenting “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” this week at local venues. Originally set for a Thursday performance at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Corbin, Director David Sweet said the performance has been changed to Grace on the Hill at 7 p.m.
The performances in London are set for 7 p.m. at Levi Jackson Park amphitheater. Sweet said although weather forecasts show the rain is moving out on Friday, the theater group has reserved the Swiss Descendent Club off West KY 80 as a backup plan.
“If we have to change the performances, we will post that on our Facebook page and webpage by 3 p.m. on the day of the performances,” Sweet said.
The Shakespearean classic is a popular production even five centuries later and highlights Shakespeare’s wit and humor as well as his extensive knowledge of historical events.
“’Romeo and Juliet’ is actually a parody of the Greek classic ‘Pyramus and Thisbe,’” Sweet said. “Then he took ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ for a play within a play at the end.”
This version, adapted by Jon Jory and directed by long-time Whitley County High School theater and drama teacher, David Sweet, offers the same, but with an understandable version of this Shakespearean comedy.
Far removed from the 1590s version, this adapted play is set in the 1980s when “big hair,” ripped jeans, spandex and mullets ruled the styles. The 20-plus cast members hail from Laurel and Whitley counties and bring their best to the stage for this weekend’s performances.
Millstone Community Theatre Guild was established last year and has had two previous productions, debuting during the London “Christmas on Main” programs at Town Center Park.
The theatre group is bringing entertaining and even historical productions to the local area.
Liz Michael, Founding Director, said, “We have no home, so we are choosing plays to fit different venues in which we have access. We are performing at Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park in London on Friday and Saturday, June 23 and 24 at 7 p.m.”
While there is no admission fee for any of the performances, the group is asking for donations to offset the costs of the productions. Those include royalties, scripts, costumes, makeup, sound, lighting, facility rentals and marketing costs. Donations are 100% tax deductible and are used to further the community theater experience for local residents.
“We will have a donation box set up,” Sweet added. “We are set up to take PayPal, Venmo, debit and credit cards, and cash.”
Community theatre programs allow local residents the opportunity to develop and enhance their acting skills, learn about live productions and even challenge their abilities as directors, designers and producers. These programs entertain and educate all ages and backgrounds for residents and tourists.
