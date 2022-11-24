While most stores are offering pre-Black Friday sales, London has its own Christmas shopping offering as Mistletoe Market returns this Saturday to the London Community Center.
The event offers unique and hand crafted items, produced by local and regional vendors. From handmade jewelry to specialty lines, from crocheted dolls to custom clothing, Mistletoe Market has a variety of gifts and home decor to fit any taste or style.
The event is sponsored by London Downtown and highlights handcrafted specialty items for every season. While Mistletoe Market headlines as a Christmas shopping venture, the items offer a year-round decor and style.
Julie Rea, executive director of London Downtown, said this year’s shopping extravaganza has 50 vendors and two food vendors who will be serving meals and treats for the hungry shoppers.
“LaDonna’s Catering will be there and we have another food vendor coming,” she said. “There will also be some vendors selling sweets and treats.”
Hours for Mistletoe Market will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26.
London Downtown will also be asking for commitments to “Shop Local” to accentuate local businesses and crafters during the holiday season. Those wishing to participate can download an app and be entered into a drawing for one of five $100 gift cards. London Downtown will also feature a booth with various styles of London Downtown T-shirts available.
