Christmas shoppers had multiple choices for that special gift or gifts as the Mistletoe Market returned last weekend.
The London Community Center was transformed into a winter wonderland with over 50 vendors present to show their goods to prospective buyers.
The event was sponsored by London Downtown. CEO Julie Rea said over 500 people had come through the doors by Saturday afternoon, with vendors reporting good sales from the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.