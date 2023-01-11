Equal opportunity and acceptance for all people was the hope of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and his message continues 55 years after his tragic death.
The contributions of King toward equality and justice were recognized and resulted in the third Monday of January being set aside as a federal holiday to honor him.
While that day is a day off for most, others gather to celebrate King’s legacy by re-enacting the March on Washington D.C. and a program reciting his famous “I Have a Dream” speech.
Pastor Sonnye Dixon from Nashville is the guest speaker for the program.
Wayne Riley, who coordinates the program each year, said this year’s celebration will offer a new twist.
“There will be activities for the children from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” Riley said. “We’ll have the walk from the (Laurel County) Courthouse to the London Community Center, then we’ll have the program,” he said.
The walk will begin at 5 p.m. The program honoring King’s contributions will begin at approximately 5:30 p.m.
There will also be silent auction items available.
That program will offer a different layout this year.
“We will have tables set up instead of chairs, and the young people will come out and serve a salad,” Riley said. “We’ll have the dinner during the program.”
The public is invited to participate in the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.