The Laurel County Cattlemen’s Association is now accepting applications for the 2022 CAIP (County Agricultural Investment Program) cost-share program to assist farmers in making important on-farm investments.
Categories include: Agricultural Diversification; Animal, Large; Animal, Small; Farm Infrastructure; Fencing & On-Farm Water; Forage & Grain Improvement; Innovative Agricultural Systems; On-Farm Energy; Poultry & Other Fowl; Agtech & Leadership Development; and Value-Added & Marketing.
No applications will be accepted after October 31, 2022 at 4 p.m.
Applications are available at the Laurel County Extension Office located at 200 County Extension Rd., London, KY 40741 during the hours of 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday. Applications and guidelines are also available online at laurel.ca.uky.edu/caip.
IMPORTANT ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENT: A copy of your Kentucky Agriculture Water Quality Act (AWQA) Plan (NEW for 2022) or AWQA Self-Certification Form (NEW for 2022) for the farm listed above for which CAIP funding is requested. You must provide verification/documentation with application.
Complete guidelines are available at the Laurel County Cooperative Extension office or online at http://laurel.ca.uky.edu/caip.
All applications are scored based on the scoring criteria set by the Kentucky Office of Ag Policy. This program is made possible through a grant from the Kentucky Office of Agricultural Policy and the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund.
For more information or assistance, please call the Laurel County Extension Office at 606.864.4167. Complete details are available at www.laurel.ca.uky.edu/caip.
