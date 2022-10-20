Weather Alert

...A FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures ranging through the 20s were present in most valley locations this morning. * WHERE...The freeze warning includes all of eastern Kentucky. * WHEN...The Freeze Warning is in effect until 10 AM EDT today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps to protect sensitive plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&