Her dedication to her community — whether it be as a part of her job or as an individual, Donna Butt Moore was always described as a caring and giving individual.
Her unexpected death earlier this year left a definite impact on the community and left a vacancy in the hearts of those who knew her. Her contributions to the region prompted Moore to receive a Luminary Honor at Leadership Tri-County’s annual banquet last week, held at the Corbin Center.
Moore worked for 14 years in U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell’s office, where her concern and kindness for the residents in the area were highly regarded.
Moore earned several honors during her life, including the Leadership Tri-County’s.
McConnell’s other London representative, Donna Baker, read comments McConnell had submitted to honor Moore.
“Donna was the definition of Eastern Kentucky resourcefulness. If she heard you had some extra flowers lying around your house, she’d swing by to gather them for a beautiful arrangement. If you had leftover meat in your freezer, she’d want to cook it up and feed the whole neighborhood. In fact, she spent much of her time outside the office catering parties for her friends and neighbors.”
McConnell commented on Moore’s strong love for the Kentucky Wildcats and her dislike of political signs during election years.
“She would put up a sign before the election, but the day after the election, she would be taking it down,” McConnell wrote in his tribute to Moore.
Baker said while she was attending events on McConnell’s behalf, Moore would field calls and give assistance to the constituents in McConnell’s coverage area. The two reps were extremely close — both in friendship, co-workers and age.
“I could always remember her birthday. Mine is 7-6-64 and hers was 6-7-64,” Baker said. “Donna was always willing to help people and there were many times she would talk to constituents and try to help them and you would find her crying after, especially when she couldn’t help them.”
Moore also assisted with catering services with LaDonna’s Catering, depicting the meaning of “service with a smile.’
This year’s Leader of the Year award was presented to Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus.
Her passion for her hometown and its continued success are among the many attributes given to Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus, who was honored as Leadership Tri-County’s “Leader of the Year.”
Razmus said she was shocked to hear that she had been selected for the honor.
“This was a surprise to me and I’m honored,” Razmus said as she accepted the award from her best friend and business partner, Lisa Oliver Gray.
Razmus’ contributions outlined included her advocacy of Senate Bill 274, which would allow Corbin to expand its borders into Laurel County and annex properties in the Exit 29 vicinity. State law prohibited cities to annex into more than two counties; however SB 274 — sponsored by Senate President Robert Stivers who represents the 25th Senate District that includes Knox and Whitley counties.
A native of Corbin, Razmus left the area for several years, only to return and become involved in the political and civic movement of the city. She began her public service career on the City of Corbin’s tourism board. As chair, she spearheaded the Sanders Park statue project that highlights Col. Harland Sanders who opened the original Kentucky Fried Chicken cafe in Corbin. She also served on the Corbin City Commission and was re-elected last year for her second term as Mayor of Corbin.
She has also held many board positions including Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Baptist Health Corbin Administration and Foundation boards; is co-chair of You Decide, KY!, a state wide board focused on local tax reform; and was recently appointed to the Kentucky League of Cities board.
Her love for her hometown is evident with projects that continue to improve the quality of life for residents in Corbin and surrounding areas. She was successful in securing a $36 million BUILD grant to improve US 25-West on the south side of Corbin, and funding kept the city pool from being condemned.
Razmus credited her parents for their civic service, stating that being in the spotlight was never her dream.
“But it was God’s calling for me. It wasn’t my dream because I don’t really like being in the limelight. But that’s what God wanted me to do. And if you don’t know God’s calling or you don’t know God, I hope you will,” Razmus said, as the crowd honored her with a standing ovation.
Also honored during the evening was former Williamsburg Mayor Bill Nighbert, who also served as Deputy Commissioner of the Department for Local Government and Secretary of the Transportation Cabinet.
Although none of Nighbert’s family could attend the May 23 event, his contributions were recognized by longtime friend, David Williams.
Williams, who served as President of the Kentucky Senate for many years, said his own achievements were affected by Nighbert’s influence.
“If it weren’t for Bill Nighbert, I wouldn’t have been able to have done the things that got done,” Williams said.
While Mayor of Williamsburg, Nighbert was President of the Kentucky League of Cities. But he continued his private civic service, being president of the Optimist Club and coaching football, baseball and basketball, was chairman of the booster club and involved in countless community activities.
Tri-County Leadership is to identify and development leadership resources in the southeastern Kentucky area. Based on the model of Leadership Kentucky, the local organization was formed in 1987. The program recruits leaders from the areas to meet, learn and collaborate on the issues facing the residents of the region and how improvements can be obtained for the overall benefit of the area. The program involves monthly meetings on topics such as Health, Government, Communication and Law. Class members visit various businesses and organizations to learn more about the needs in the area and enhance leadership skills to improve the future of southeast Kentucky.
Learn more about Leadership Tri-County by visiting their website at www.leadershiptrico.org or on their Facebook page of Leadership Tri-County.
