On Sunday, I was honored to receive the Laurel County Homecoming’s 2023 Woman of the Year honoree award.
The ceremony was held at the beautiful Oak Hill Gardens, where my party joined with 8 other honorees to be recognized.
The award is especially meaningful to me in various ways. I once organized the Honorees Banquet and have nominated numerous people over the years to receive recognition for their contributions to this community. I never dreamed that I would ever be a recipient of such an award. There have been recognitions in the past that have held special meaning, but to be recognized by my hometown — and an organization with whom I have worked with in the past — has left me truly honored and humbled. This is one award that will remain cherished for the rest of my life!
I truly thank the community for their support and the Homecoming board for selecting me for such a prestigious recognition. I see so many other strong, active women who deserve the honor much more than I, but it has deeply touched my heart to be singled out for the award. I love London and Laurel County and strive to bring out all the best that we have to offer. In my line of work, there is always some negative things that must be brought to light, but overall, we have a great community that is progressing rapidly and has a wealth of activities and opportunities to offer. I have always been proud of my Kentucky heritage and being from London, KY.
The honor was somewhat subdued, however, when a special award was presented to a former board member who, at that very time, was battling her last moments. Karlyle Keith Young served as secretary for the Laurel County Homecoming for the past several years, even as she battled breast cancer starting three years ago. She was the epitome of endurance, faith and strength. She shared her journey of her treatments on her Facebook page, posting pictures of the T-shirts that were given to her to mark her progress.
When Karlyle told me earlier this year that the cancer had returned, I wanted to break down and cry. She had fought with such diligence and such good nature and with such hope that she inspired other cancer patients in her journey. Her determination and positive attitude throughout the experience prompted Baptist Health Corbin to establish a fund to assist cancer patients in her honor. It was so encouraging to see her posts about her treatments and her posing with her newest T-shirt. The breast cancer T-shirt that stated, “I will not let my boobs kill me” was one of the most impactive, yet humorous ones yet.
To describe Karlyle Keith Young would take pages and pages. She is the 5th generation of the founder of The Sentinel Echo — A.R. Dyche. Her great grandfather, Russell Dyche, worked to bring better roads to southeastern Kentucky as well as working to establish state parks. Russell Dyche is credited with founding the Laurel County Homecoming in 1935.
Karlyle was proud of her heritage and working with the Homecoming that was founded by her great grandfather was especially monumental for her. She was a trouper in every sense of the word — sharing her battle with cancer, even until the last moments. She shared her journey with a sense of humor and hope that few could ever surpass. And she did it with that beautiful smile on her face, through it all.
It is so painfully ironic that Karlyle passed just about the time that the award — The Ultimate Giver — was presented in her honor on Sunday afternoon. It is painfully ironic that her funeral is set for Saturday on the Laurel County Homecoming weekend — the event founded by her great-grandfather.
Yet, it is so appropriate in another sense. Karlyle’s life may have been shortened by this terrible disease, but her faith and her hope will live on forever. She was the poster child for positive thinking and her mother, Margaret Keith, said when Karlyle drew her last breath and left this world of pain, she had the most beautiful smile on her face.
Karlyle left a strong message to those battling illnesses, even the ones that are often incurable. She was strong, despite the many challenges she faced. She did it with class.
I think of one of my favorite sayings: Life may not always be the party we wanted, but while we’re here, we may as well dance.
You danced, Karlyle. You danced.
