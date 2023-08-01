First responders were seen in a new light on Monday evening, as hundreds flocked to Farmers Market for the annual National Night Out. This nationwide event highlights police, firefighters and other first responders by letting the public see them in a positive light. The London event offered numerous information booths as well as food trucks. LEFT, TOP: Skylar and Ariana Southard sported their fireman’s hats while they enjoyed festivities at National Night Out. LEFT, BOTTOM: The Laurel County Public School displays featured a school bus and transportation officials with applications for bus drivers, while the Family Resource Center/Youth Service staff offered erasers, pencils and other school supplies.
featured
National Night Out brings out large crowds
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Eight Laurel County students selected for The Center for Rural Development’s youth programs
- Victim of train fatality identified
- Sports fields named after former coaches
- North Laurel boys golf team impresses during first week of season
- Bennett outlines success of Laurel school district
- Sheriff's office investigating death of 12-year-old
- Invasive insect species closer to Kentucky border
- Board approves bids for artificial turf for baseball fields
- Laurel School District mourns death of SLMS student
- Much-improved South Laurel squad ready to surprise
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.