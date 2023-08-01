First responders were seen in a new light on Monday evening, as hundreds flocked to Farmers Market for the annual National Night Out. This nationwide event highlights police, firefighters and other first responders by letting the public see them in a positive light. The London event offered numerous information booths as well as food trucks. LEFT, TOP: Skylar and Ariana Southard sported their fireman’s hats while they enjoyed festivities at National Night Out. LEFT, BOTTOM: The Laurel County Public School displays featured a school bus and transportation officials with applications for bus drivers, while the Family Resource Center/Youth Service staff offered erasers, pencils and other school supplies.

