September 11, 2001.
While described as the worst day in American history, the tragic events that marked the terrorist attacks on American soil brought recognition to first responders who gave their all to save the victims of the tragedy.
While many died in that effort, thousands of others still bear the scars of that event. Many first responders traveled to New York City to help with the cleanup after the two World Trade Center towers collapsed - cleanup that took months to achieve.
Mike Peters was one of those who took his time to participate — a disaster that he will never forget.
For that reason, he sponsors the Patriot Day celebration to honor first responders.
Peters is passionate about hosting the event, beginning the next day on planning next year's program and hoping to expand it every successive year.
Chaplain Mills with the Bell County Fire Department spoke about Peters as well as the sacrifices made by first responders every day.
State Auditor Mike Harmon was also present for the ceremony last Sunday at the Laurel County Fairgrounds and spoke about the impact of 9-11 on the nation.
"They ask, "Where were you when the attacks of 9-11 took place?" I think we all remember," he said. "It marked the sacrifice of our first responders."
Harmon described those sacrifices.
"The first responders who went into those buildings the first time to save people, then went back the second time and got more people, then went back a third time to help even more," he said. "Then there were some who went in and never came back out.
The impact of 9-11 was life changing," he said. "Any event that calls our nation to attention is life changing - and it was."
Indeed, the terrorist attacks on American soil angered and shocked the entire nation - and the world. Citizens banned together to assist those affected in New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington D.C. American flags appeared at most households, waving the message of freedom and sacrifice that marks the "Land of the Free and Home of the Brave."
Harmon mentioned that freedom has had its sacrifices and that sacrifice is continued through the services of military personnel and first responders. He thanked those present for their service, praising them for their bravery and dedication to their community and their nation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.