The new school year is quickly approaching and members of the London Rotary Club heard about the newest technology for improved school bus safety.
Rob Hale, Director of Transportation for the Laurel County School District, said the new stop arms for school buses can record oncoming traffic and help identify motorists who fail to stop as required by state law.
“There are nine stop arm violations per week,” Hale said. “The stop arms have two cameras that can record the driver’s face as well as the license tag.”
Studies have identified several “trouble spots” in the county in which more violations of not stopping for buses have been noted. One of those is the stretch from the A.R. Dyche Memorial Park to the Levi Jackson Park. Another is the stretch of roadway from the Kentucky State Police Post 11 to East Bernstadt Fire Department along U.S. 25 (North Laurel Road).
Hale added that many people are simply not aware of the laws and educating the public on those rules will greatly decrease the incidents of violations — and ensure better safety for children loading and unloading buses.
The new stop arm cameras have been used by other school districts, he said, with less violations.
“Other counties have already gotten the stop arm cameras,” Hale said. “Laurel County is the last to get these.”
He added that the bus routes for the upcoming school year have been reviewed and that there will be 107 buses running 80 routes. Each bus has the new stop arm with the cameras that begin five seconds after the stop arm is engaged.
Handouts of the rules for the Stop Laws were distributed among those attending.
Those laws, per the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety are:
• When traveling on a 2-lane roadway, all traffic from both directions are required to stop.
• On a two-way roadway with a center turning lane, again all lanes of traffic must stop.
• A four-lane highway with no median separation requires that only the traffic following the bus must stop.
• A 4-lane divided highway with a median separation requires only the traffic following the bus to stop. The same applies to a 4-lane roadway with a center turning lane — only traffic following the bus is required to stop.
Hale said under Kentucky law, violators of the state law can have penalties that can include a $250 fine for the first offense. Succeeding penalties increase in fines and potential jail time.
“A lot of people don’t know the laws,” he reiterated. “That’s why we’re trying to get the word out and educate the public.”
The meeting also included a presentation to long-time member Derrick Dean, who is moving out of state. Rotary Club members presented Dean with a plaque of appreciation for his many years of service to the organization. Dean is a former President and past Assistant Governor of the Rotary Club International.
