That large stately building on Meyers Baker Road will soon see much activity with the location of PraXel Energy headquarters on the third floor. PraXel Lines is primarily an electrical storm response team based in London on West 80. The Lackey Building will continue to be a multi-tenant building and PraXel’s headquarters will be located on the 3rd floor. For more information, email them at stormsoldiers@praxellines.com.
Creekside Gardens continues to expand and offer new services to the public. An exciting new venue, The Calico is coming soon to the Creekside Gardens at 1303 S. Main Street. The Calico will feature several separate venues within, including the stage area for live entertainment, a new beer garden, The Back Forty which will feature four fire pits with seating and a custom built silo bar which will offer a variety of regular, craft beers, top shelf bourbon and wine. Construction continues on a 2,400 square feet of indoor venue and Bridal Suite. The Stage, Lawn and Outside space are available now for rentals. Once construction is completed, The Calico will be open to the public on weekends and also for private event rental. An August opening is planned. Contact them at 606-330-0043.
• Coming soon to 1925 East Pittsburg Church Road, at the former Poff Carting location, is J & C Storage Solutions. 38 storage units will initially be available and more will be added in the near future. Call Justin Combs at 606-312-2989. A mid-June opening is planned.
• Sweet lovers be overjoyed — G & C Treats, a new online dessert shop owned and operated by Gracie and Chloe McKnight, is ready to help you with your sweet needs. They love to bake and bring your ideas to life. G & C Treats offer custom cookies, cake pops, cheesecakes, brownies and more. To place an order call 606-875-8351.
• The Reliable Companies has opened a new storefront office at 500 S. Laurel Road, Suite 2, across from Legacy Auto Parts. If you are looking for reliable service that you can trust and depend on, their family of companies specialize in roofing, contracting, excavation, lawn and landscaping. Serving Central, Eastern and Southern KY. For a complimentary estimate call 606-332-2208.
• A new daycare is now open on the south end of Laurel County at 967 US 25 W. near Wallen’s Towing.
Kiddie Junction Childcare Center held an open house on April 15 and is now accepting full day, all week care for infants, toddlers, preschool and school aged children from 6 weeks to 12 years old. Childcare hours are from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more info call 606-312-1646.
• A new event rental space is now available to help you celebrate those special occasions in your life. The Creekside Venue is located on a 100-acre farm at 755 Flatwoods Frozen Camp Road, just past Worley’s Nursery in Keavy. The Creekside Venue provides an intimate setting with rustic charm and a touch of chic elegance. Call now to book your event at 606-344-4217 or email creekside022@gmail.com.
• I.D.M. Contracting, LLC., a licensed and insured company, has opened an office at 2970 South Laurel Road. They specialize in roofing, siding, framing, flooring, windows, paint and driveways. For a free estimate call 606-657-3310.
• Moody Cows LLC., London’s favorite sweets and eats shop, has moved to Block 300 at 318 N. Main Street between Pack Horse Barber Shop and Redeemed Boutique. They are still featuring their famous hand rolled ice cream and delicious menu options for lunch and dinner. They are open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Contact them at 606-657-2129.
• Product of Pain is a new supplement store that has opened at 1501 S. Main Street, Suite K. Their staff is ready to help you with supplements, clothing and accessory products at their new storefront location. Follow them on social media for product information.
• Cumberland Valley Office Suppliers, Inc. has moved to 837 N. Laurel Rd. They provide everything for the workplace. Fast, friendly, personalized service. Free delivery within the local area. Their phone number is 606-864-7811.
• Taking the former Cumberland Valley Office Suppliers building is Fuse Medical. Their new space is next to Carnaby Square Shopping Center. Fuse Medical is a Family and Behavioral Medical clinic. They provide Acute and Chronic Adult Primary Care, Pediatric Care as well as Behavioral Health. A May opening is planned.
• Structure House Recovery, LLC. has opened an office at 1501 South Main Street. Structure House is a faith-based, state-registered substance abuse program. They provide services to those who are ready to overcome the disease of addiction. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. — to 8 p.m. For more information 606-312-3912.
• London’s Golden Corral, reopening at 204 King’s Way in front of Walmart, has an opening date set for June 1, 2023. Golden Corral is a family friendly chain restaurant featuring all you can eat American fare, plus salad and desserts.
• An update for The Palace Family Entertainment Center, coming to 1803 North Main Street. Construction continues with their interior fit up. The Palace will feature go carts, laser tag, 18 bowling lanes, 70 arcade games, an escape room, and a golf simulator, providing fun for the entire family. A mid-June to early July 2023 opening is planned.
