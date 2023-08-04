If you’re looking for something to do, London and Laurel County have even more opportunities coming in the next month.
The July economic update, provided by Paula Thompson, executive director of the London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority, announced several new entertainment venues set to open soon.
Entertainment venues
• Palace Entertainment Center is planning a mid- to late-August opening and will offer a wide variety of activities for all ages. The 1,200-square-foot facility will feature 20 electric go carts, 75 arcade games, 18 bowling lanes with kids, adult and senior leagues and a bowling pro shop, an escape room, a laser tag arena, two golf simulators, private dining room for parties and inflatable for small children. A restaurant inside the area will further enhance the family entertainment opportunities. Updates will be available on their Facebook page.
• The new London Billiard Club’s construction is coming right along as they fit up their new billiards location at 577 West Hwy. 192, next to NAPA. It will feature seven tournament grade pool tables, darts and a snack bar. August 21st is the scheduled opening date. Call 606-231-3746 for more information.
• Brand new and opening soon at 713 KY 909 at Interstate 75, Exit 49 at the old Shell Station next to the 49er is WarZone Paint Ball, LLC. WarZone features five outdoor paintball fields, three levels of game play including jail blaster and jelly blaster for kids. Rental equipment is available, as well as a retail shop featuring retail equipment, clothing and other supplies. Air BnBs are coming soon for those who are looking to stay the night and experience an outdoor adventure. A mid-August opening for Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Other days and times are available by reservation. For more information, call 606-310-7662 or follow them on Facebook.
• Construction is now complete and Creekside Gardens is now renting event spaces. Private rental spaces with seating up to 24 persons, a fire pit and two sets of cornhole boards are included. Add-ons are available. Located at 1303 S. Main Street, give them a call at 606-330-0043 for rental information.
Housing
The housing shortage in the area will soon see some more opportunities for those wishing to build.
Laurel River Run, located in Southern Laurel County off I-75, exit 29, is offering 65 wooded acres, divided into 10 building lots ranging from five to twelve acres. Each tract is for one residential built home of 1,200 square feet or larger. All utilities are underground.
Also off this exit is Laurel River Lake and Grove Marina and other boat launch ramps. If you’re looking to live within 10 minutes of major lake in a wooded environment, this is it! For information, call Century 21 Advantage Realty Donna Cheek at 606-312-2480.
Healthcare and Fitness
• Coming soon to downtown London at 222 N. Main St., a new storefront for Unbridled Healthcare Systems, LLC. Providing more than 30 years of healthcare experience, David Brown, APRN, will lead this medical practice offering in office or in home visits for those patients with mobility issues. Now hiring office staff. Fax resumes to david@unbridledhealthcare.com.
• Pediatric Home Service is coming soon to 575 Hwy. 192, in the former Shiloh Express location. PHS is an independent pediatric home health care company specializing in helping children with medical complexities and technology dependencies. PHS provides patients with a broad spectrum of high quality, compassionate care, services and support across six states with more than 580 care specialists for conditions like Cystic Fibrosis, Cerebral Palsy, Spina Bifida, Childhood cancers, autoimmune disorders, chromosomal abnormalities and much more. Visit their website www.pediatrichomeservice.com. An early Fall opening is planned.
• Now open and hiring is Laurel County Rheumatology and Infusion Center at 1675 S. Main Street at the Laurel Medical Center at the intersection of Hwy. 192 and US 25. This new medical office treats patients suffering from rheumatologic and auto immune disorders. Hours are T-W-TH from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon. Call 606-266-8266 for more information.
• Believe Fitness Studio, located at 441 S. Laurel Road, Ste. 3, has expanded their services with the addition of Bridget Inman, a licensed massage therapist who has practiced for 9 years. She is proficient in Swedish, deep tissue, prenatal and geriatric massage with trigger point therapy. Bridget integrates many different techniques to customize your massage to meet your needs. Book your massage with her at believefitnessstudioky.com.
• Loughran’s Boxing & Jiu Jitsu, currently located at 168 London Shopping Center, is expanding and relocating to a new 8,000 square foot facility located at 361 Levi Jackson Mill Road. This new location will feature a professional boxing ring, a UFC style octagon and a training ring as well as multi stall restrooms, showers and a concession area. Today is opening day. For more information, call 859-333-7025.
Food
• Sweet + Simple, a local cake bakery, is expanding and adding wedding coordination and consulting services. Not only can they bake the cake but they have the knowledge to help your special day run as smoothly as possible. Email sweetandsimpleky@yahoo.com or message them on social media.
• Expanding and relocating to the former Party Palace Inflatable building at 319 Hwy. 192 West, is Cornett Farm Fresh. A local fruit & vegetable store that also offers farm raised beef and pork, as well as a variety of flowers and mums. Cornett Farm Fresh is currently located at 630 Bill George Road, near NLMS, and will upgrade to this new 15,000 square foot building. The expansion will offer a farm-to-table café at their new location. Delicious meals, utilizing their locally grown meats and vegetables, will be a one stop shop for all your grocery needs like milk, bread, eggs and more. Rather than just a seasonal shop, their new location will stay open year-round sourcing the freshest produce from their partners in Georgia and Florida when Kentucky produce is out of season. A Spring 2024 relocation and opening is planned. For more information, call 606-657-5918.
• Satisfy your sweet tooth at Old Soul Bakery located at 865 S. Main Street, inside Sacred Grounds Coffee. A variety of pastries that change from week to week such as brownies, scones, muffins and cakes will be available. Every Friday and Saturday they offer fresh cinnamon rolls with a variety of icings to choose from. For information, call 606-389-6883.
Boutiques and Home Decor
• 606 Modest Attire is a new web-based and traveling vendor clothing supplier of modest clothing on a budget based out of the Lily community. Offering items like denim and longer length skirts and trendy fashion items. For more information, text Whitney at 606-312-0416.
• Coop Shey Boutique is a new web-based boutique that wants to help you make a fashion statement and offers a limited quantity so you can be unique. Follow their Facebook page and see the variety of jewelry, clothing, and accessories available.
• Mama & Molly, LLC is a new local business offering handcrafted creations. Mama & Molly specialize in bath and body products made from natural and organic ingredients. If you are looking for a small gift box for any occasion, for soaps, bath bombs, salves, wax melts or candles, text them at 606-767-3898 or 859-433-5253.
• Helton Design House offers original seasonal floral designs for everyday celebrations, weddings, sympathy, special events and more. Call 606-657-0339 or follow them on social media.
• Fitzpatrick Furniture, located at 8601 South US 25, has merged with Sim’s Furniture and will operate under the Sim’s Furniture name. The largest furniture store between Lexington and Knoxville is located right here in Laurel County. They offer in house financing, full-service delivery, and best price guarantee. For information, visit simsfurnitureco.com.
Services
• Jeff Anderson Shelter Insurance has a new location at 107 CVB Drive, Suite 4 next to Forcht Bank in North London. Jeff is ready to offer insurance quotes, policy changes or continue his insurance service for your home, auto, business, farm and more in the area. Call 606-864-0997 for more information.
• Knuckle Head Detailing, a new vehicle detail business is ready to help you clean up any kind of vehicle from a car to a boat or a dump truck and more. To learn more, call 606-401-5255.
• Laurel Detail provides detailing services for automotives, aircraft and boats. Cleaning services range from a small vacuum up to ceramic coatings. Detailing with pride, call owner Trevor Estep for a free quote at 606-401-8271.
• Two young, local entrepreneurs – Max Walker and Cameron Smith – have started a window washing business. Message them on Facebook for a free quote and help these young men get started.
• Are you looking for someone local to do excavation work? Joshua and Jaryn Tabor Scott have started a new excavation business and are now ready to get started. Services include driveways, land clearing, footer drains, french drains, ditches, pool pads, and more. Give them a call at 606-682-3988 for a free quote.
• Rolling Reflections has a new storefront location located at 1488 S. Laurel Road, just past the entrance of Levi Jackson Park on US 25. Rolling Reflections will give your vehicle a showroom finish without the hassle of driving to a car wash. They give attention to every detail from washing to waxing the exterior, ceramic coatings, window tinting, to reviving the interior’s upholstery. Subscription-based services are also available. Call them at 606-594-1629.
London and Laurel County continue to grow and offer new facets to the existing opportunities and conveniences for residents in the area each month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.