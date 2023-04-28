The teen years are filled with struggles — from developing into a pre-adult to peer pressure to fitting in with your own age group.
To help deal with the multitude of changes and challenges that face teens today, New Hope Counseling and Recovery has launched a program to guide teens to make the right choices.
New Hope was established locally in February 2018 and has provided services for adults who are battling substance abuse. The success of that program, coupled with the need for services to help teens deal with their many challenges, prompted the Teen IOP (Intensive Outpatient Program).
Keith Lakes, one of the counselors at New Hope Counseling and Recovery, said the success rate of their adult program is 80% for those completing the program and participating in aftercare.
Lakes said the need for positive interaction is paramount in helping teens cope with peer pressure that often leads in negative directions. That inspired the teen program that assists those struggling with substance abuse such as alcohol, drugs and even nicotine.
Teen IOP is comprised of 48 sessions of two hours per day, four days per week and lasts for three months. Group and individual therapy is offered as well as family counseling.
“People have asked for teen programs and with the success of our adult program, we have extended this for the teens,” Lakes said.
The first part of the sessions involve therapy with a “lesson,” with the latter part including a more relaxed activity time that enhances that day’s lesson.
“We offer academic tutoring, arts and crafts — things that support that day’s lesson,” Lakes continued. “Every child enrolled has family sessions once every two weeks. The family comes in the last 15 minutes to ask questions or see what the program has involved.”
Case managers also assist in the treatment plan for the participants who range in age from 12 through 18. Oral swab drug screens are conducted randomly throughout the program to ensure that the teen has not relapsed or used substances.
Through the Teen IOP, participants learn how to identify and avoid negative peer pressure, strengthen and build relationships with family, build positive friendships, manage anger and stress, establish a strong support system and avoid high-risk situations. Case management is another facet of the teen program that assists teens and their families to resources and programs to further enhance the New Hope Teen IOP.
“Each case is different and receives individual attention,” Lakes added. “We look at each case and find ways to assist that person in dealing with the stressful part of their life.”
In its location on The Bennett Properties, the New Hope teen program offers a serene setting at the facility that encourages appreciation of the simple things while dealing with the stressful aspects of their lives.
Lakes said the program needs a minimum of 10 persons to get the program started — some of which are referrals from schools, home and other areas. Staff members have been contacting various agencies in the community to provide information about the services offered.
The Teen IOP will offer sessions after school hours and has a private area in the basement of the building designed especially for the teen program. To further accentuate the IOP program, the staff assists families with other needs when necessary.
“If they need food, housing, clothing, or other things, we can help find the resources they need,” Lakes said.
Their mission statement outlines the goals of all their programs. Those include a specific targeted treatment program designed for each participant’s individual needs. It also focuses on the importance of family in the treatment process and offers prevention, intervention, remedial opportunities and contact after treatment to ensure complete recovery.
NHCR is a well-rounded program to meet the needs of individuals seeking recovery. Their rates are on a sliding scale and they accept Medicaid, private and commercial insurance or self-pay. No one is turned away due to inability to pay for services and counselors will assist with finding resources to offset the treatment costs.
To learn more, contact New Hope Counseling and Recovery at 606-594-7479 or online at www.NHCR4U.com.
