Over 300 seniors walked their last steps as Laurel County students on Saturday afternoon as commencement ceremonies took place at the Corbin Arena.
The ceremony, set for 4 p.m., got a late start as traffic conditions delayed many for over 30 minutes. But once the familiar streams of ‘Pomp and Circumstance’ began, the graduating class marched in with the pride and accomplishment that marks graduation.
Laurel County Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett addressed the graduates, encouraging them to live their lives with good standards and some guidance. He also announced that the NLHS Class of 2023 earned over $3 million in scholarships.
Houston Hatfield, Class President, addressed his fellow graduates about the many memories that the students carry with them.
“The past four years have been extremely extraordinary — nothing less beautiful memories with amazing people. We all basically grew up together inside the building. Besides all the test stacking, Chromebook grabbing, calculator tapping and teachers nagging, it was actually kind of fun coming in at 7 a.m.,” he said.
After thanking school administrators, Hatfield remembered some special classmates before ending with words of advice to his graduating class.
“Before I end, I must honor my fallen students who can’t be with us here today — Kole Robinson and Lexie Brock,” he said. “This is the end of an era. Life is not how hard you can hit, it’s how hard you can be hit and keep going. That’s how history is made. Not one of you sitting here today is not capable of being your best. As we depart, becoming strangers, I say this to you: Trust God and make history.”
North Laurel High School has already achieved that goal — with the 2023 class earning just over $3 million in scholarships. Another historical point occurred when graduate Jakob Hurley performed “The Star Spangled Banner” as a saxophone solo rather than the usual choral performance.
Haylea Brock was the first of three speakers, telling her fellow graduates that high school is a small chapter of their lives.
“For some of us the expectations of high school would be like weren’t quite right. Some days are survival, you just walk into the school. Some days are joy. You don’t step into a building, it starts being a home,” she said. “High school is a small chapter of our lives and we all know that. The people at North Laurel are a pivotal part of who we are today, whether it’s that one teacher who wanted you to do more, your best friend who you’ve known since middle school or even that one junior who taught you what you were capable of.”
“Right now we are stepping into the rest of our lives and things are uncertain. I know I’m terrified. But stepping up and keep walking. Today a new chapter begins and we’re well prepared for the challenge. So today we’re stepping into the future but we’re ready for it and we’re ready to make it a future worth walking in to.”
Matthew Sanders also addressed his classmates for the final time. He stressed kindness, happiness and purpose in his speech, thanking the teachers and administrators for their support.
“These past four years have opened up friendships and memories that will last us a lifetime,” he said. “The confidence they instilled in us have helped mold us into who we are today. We’ve been able to persevere through some challenging years and that resilience will give us the fortitude to booster any obstacles in our way. The class of 2023 is gifted and talented — we have physicians, athletes, artists, scholars and many more as part of our graduating class. Thank you to my family for teaching me to find an open door when one closes. To the teachers and staff at North Laurel and everyone else who has supported us throughout the years, thank you. Class of 2023, let’s find our own open door of inspiration and opportunity on the other side. God bless.”
Alivia Parker began her address by stating when she began high school she would never have had the strength or ability to address her fellow students.
“Before I begin my speech, I have a little testimony. If you knew me in my freshman and sophomore year, you probably never heard me say a word,” she said. “That’s because every time someone would come up to me, waves of anxiety would flood over me. But God lifted me from that. So just walking up on this stage today is my testimony of how faith is and how He loves us.”
After the presentation of the diplomas to the graduates, the graduates tossed their hats in glee before filing out the the NLHS theme song, “Welcome to the Jungle,” which references their Jaguar mascot and the various athletic fields so called after that designation.
