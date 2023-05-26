This year’s North Laurel High School graduating class made a substantial impact by earning over $3 million in scholarship money.

The awards ceremony was held on Thursday, May 18 in the school auditorium with seniors honored for their outstanding academic, civic and athletic talents.

Those recognized were:

Work Ethic Seal: Kendalin Taylor Allen, Isaiah Steven Baker, Iva Inez Bailey, Kaylen Faith Bailey, Madison Jade Bowling, Kirsten Abigail Britton, Corey Daniel Broughton, Isaac Evan Brown, Jennie Sara Brown, Andrew Lee Carnes, Destiny Lashee‘ Carroll, Lauren Beth Carroll, Autum Breann Cathers, Johnny Ryan Cathcart III, Kaylee Renea Cawood, Eva Caroline Clark, Rehiannian Nalia Collins, Miranda Kay Cornett, Zachary Warren Crouch, Ryan Blake Davidson, Gregory Chase Dotson, Emma Grace Dykes, Madelyn Salee Evans, Kalyn Elizabeth Field, Hannah Elizabeth Gaddis, Samantha Paige Gallimore, Chelsey LaShaye Hammons, Walton Cole Hellard, Uriah Braxton Henson, Ashton Nicolas Holliday, Jakeb Dalton Hurley, Katelyn Grace Jarvis, Faith Lauren Jones, Arieaunna Jae Jude, Jaythan Blake Krossber, Steven Nicholas Lucye, Taylor Jean McHone, Mallory Nicole Messer, Lara Elaine Miller, Maggie Grace Moore, Gabriel Lee Morgan, Lesley Leann Osborne, Savannah Grace Philpot, Emily Autumn Pool, Lily Marie Robinson, Caden Mitchell Ross, Matthew Todd Sanders, Kaylie Lynn Stacy, Kinley Nichelle Tincer, Emily Faith Townsley, Jenna Lawren M’Lynn Walls, Landon Isaiah Whitaker, Mariena Chae Wilson.

Honors Diploma: Kendalin Taylor Allen, Isaiah Steven Baker, Milla Marie Binder, Miranda Kay Cornett, Kalyn Elizabeth Fields, Chelsey LaShaye Hammons, Cassidy Grayson Holcomb, Lara Elaine Miller, Elizabeth Bergeon Mills, Carson Chad Morris, Grace Maelynn Schumaker, Heidi Lynn Seeley, Jenna Lawren M’Lynn Walls, Mariena Chae Wilson, Emily Nicole Zarate.

Honors with Distinction: Kamryn Paige Bentley, Lauren Beth Carroll, Johnny Ryan Cathcart III, Kaylee Renea Cawood, Eva Caroline Clark, Aligail Sloan Dagley, Breeanne Elizabeth Edwards, Adalin Michelle Franson, Ashton Nicolas Holliday, Jakeb Dalton Hurley, Haani Hasan Khan, Jaythan Blake Krossber, Mallory Nicole Messer, Josephine Amelia O’Toole, Alivia Raye Parker, Larry Joe Robinson, Matthew Todd Sanders, Katey Rae Sims, Kyra Mychelle Sims, Emily Taylor Sizemore.

Local Scholarship Recipients

Milla Binder — KY Transportation Cabinet Scholarship

Jacob Casey — Zach Abner Memorial Scholarship

Kendalin Taylor Allen — Landon Howard Bond Memorial Scholarship; Jaguar Alumni Group Scholarship; Pepsi Cola H.B. Tuggle Memorial Scholarship; Morehead State University

Katie Jarvis — Jamie Gilliam Smile Fund; Anne Margaret Jacobs Memorial Scholarship; Chamber of Commerce Scholarship; Laurel County Farm Bureau Scholarship; Laurel County Repubulican Women’s Club Scholarship; Family Medical Centers Community Foundation Scholarship; Charles G. Pearl Scholarship; Eastern Kentucky University

Ryan Davidson — John Riley Memorial Scholarship

Kaylee Cawood — Sandra Keller Memorial Scholarship; LC School District Superintendent of the Year Student Scholarship; Flowers Foods, Inc.; Eastern Kentucky University

Madison (Jade) Bowling — St. Joseph London Hospital Scholarship; Laurel County Farm Bureau Scholarship; Charles G. Pearl Scholarship; University of the Cumberlands

Adaline Franson — SJL Health Career Scholarship; Charles G. Pearl Scholarship;

Alivia Parker — SJL Health Career Scholarship; Laurel County Republican Women’s Club Scholarship; Charles G. Pearl Scholarship

Kalyn Fields — Jamie Gilliam Impact Scholarship

Matthew Sanders — Frank H. Moore Memorial Scholarship/L&N Federal Credit Union; Tom Handy Leadership Tri County Scholarship; Heisman High School Scholarship School Winner; Bluegrass Indo American Civic Society (BIACS) Scholarship; MATHCOUNTS/Society of Professional Engineers;

Maggie Moore — Jackson Energy No Essay Scholarship; Jeff Caudill Optimist Club Scholarship; Power of Life Blood Drive Scholarship; Laurel County Rising Star Scholarship;

Noah Rush — Jaguar Alumni Group Scholarship

Leslie Osborne — Imogene Lincks Scholarship

Chelsey Hammons — Imogene Lincks Scholarship

Madison Inman — Imogene Lincks Scholarship

Miranda Cornett — Ky Small Grain Growers Don Halcomb Memorial Scholarship; Laurel County Farm Bureau Scholarship; Cumberland Valley National Bank; Vietnam Veterans of America Scholarship; Monticello Baking Scholarship; Laurel County Conservation District Scholarship; Charles G. Pearl Scholarship; Farm Credit Mid-America Customer Agricultural Scholarship; Somerset Community College

Carson Morris — Laurel County Farm Bureau Scholarship; Eastern Kentucky University

Lily Robinson — Kaitlyn Michelle Lawrence-Spurlock Scholarship

Kamryn Bentley — Camelia Jackson’s Overcomer Memorial Scholarship

Olivia Smith — London Rotary Club C. T. Massey Scholarship

Jakeb Hurley — Laurel Community Lion’s Club “We Serve” Scholarship; Charles G. Pearl Scholarship;

Hannah Gaddis — London Women’s Care Scholarship; Charles G. Pearl Scholarship; Grace Health Kay Campbell Scholarship; Eastern Kentucky University

Emily Sizemore — Commercial Bank “Spirit” Scholarship; Vietnam Veterans of America Scholarship; Heisman High School Scholarship School Winner; Heisman High School Scholarship State Winner; Charles G. Pearl Scholarship; Transylvania University

Darin Jacob Casey — DARE Scholarship

Faith Jones — WYMT Mountain Classic Scholarship; Charles G. Pearl Scholarship; Eastern Kentucky University

John Phillip Begley — The 7 Earthmovers Memorial Scholarship

Branson Storm — The 7 Earthmovers Memorial Scholarship

Emily Zarate — Kentucky Association of Master Contractors Scholarship; Eastern Kentucky University

Kyler Elza — Upper Cumberland District Scholarship; Charles G. Pearl Scholarship; Eastern Kentucky University

Savannah Philpot — K.A.P.E. Scholarship

Larry Joseph Robinson — Emma Lou Cissell Memorial Scholarship; Charles G. Pearl Scholarship

Emma Couch — Charles G. Pearl Scholarship; Lindsey Wilson College

Emily Townsley — Charles G. Pearl Scholarship

Mariena Wilson — Charles G. Pearl Scholarship; Kentucky Wesleyan College

Uriah Henson — Powered by Inclusion

Gracie Woods — Powered by Inclusion

Military Service: Hayle Morloum, United States Air Force; Kenton Shannon, United States Army Active Duty; Christina Jordan United States Navy

College Scholarships & Awards

Emily Pool — Alice Lloyd College

Katey Sims — Bellarmine University

Kyra Sims — Bellarmine University

Jaylyn Knight — Berea College

Andrew Carnes — Berea College

Isaiah Baker — Eastern Kentucky University

Braydon Bowling — Eastern Kentucky University

Jennie Brown — Eastern Kentucky University

Corey Broughton — Eastern Kentucky University

Lauren Campbell — Eastern Kentucky University

Autumn Cathers — Eastern Kentucky University

Emma Dykes — Eastern Kentucky University

Mallory Estridge — Eastern Kentucky University

Tyra Fields — Eastern Kentucky University

Sarah Fuston — Eastern Kentucky University

Anna Hacker — Eastern Kentucky University

Jasper Hampton — Eastern Kentucky University

Maggie Hayre — Eastern Kentucky University

Kayla Hays — Eastern Kentucky University

Ashton Holliday — Eastern Kentucky University

Miranda Janowski — Eastern Kentucky University

Robert Blaize Jones — Eastern Kentucky University

Taylor McHone — Eastern Kentucky University

Mallory Messer — Eastern Kentucky University

Aubrey Monaco — Eastern Kentucky University

Elijah Newsome — Eastern Kentucky University

Isabelle Nicholson — Eastern Kentucky University

Jack Nicholson — Eastern Kentucky University

Jeremiah Robinson — Eastern Kentucky University

Lily Robinson — Eastern Kentucky University

Bailee Root — Eastern Kentucky University

Kenneth Isaiah Rush — Eastern Kentucky University

Noah Rush — Eastern Kentucky University

Justin Connor Sizemore — Eastern Kentucky University

Cameron Smith — Eastern Kentucky University

Olivia Smith — Eastern Kentucky University

Walker Smith — Eastern Kentucky University

Sara Spicer — Eastern Kentucky University

Kinley Tincher — Eastern Kentucky University

Emily Townsley — Eastern Kentucky University

Morgan Williiams — Eastern Kentucky University

Darin Jacob Casey — Kentucky Christian University

Alexander Palm — Lindsey Wilson College

Chase Keen — Northern Kentucky University

Kirsten Britton — Somerset Community College

Chelsey Hammons — Somerset Community College

Eva Clark — Transylvania University

Walton Hellard — Transylvania University

Emma Puckett — Transylvania University

Bailee Baker — University of the Cumberlands

Kamryn Bentley — University of the Cumberlands

Alexis Bowling — University of the Cumberlands

Lauren Carroll — University of the Cumberlands

Callie Chappell — University of the Cumberlands

Ryan Davidson — University of the Cumberlands

Kalyn Fields — Universtiy of the Cumberlands

Kenzie Gambrel — University of the Cumberlands

Ted Isaac Ivey — University of the Cumberlands

Jackson McCowan — University of the Cumberlands

Alexis Miller — University of the Cumberlands

Gala Miller — University of the Cumberlands

Maggie Moore — University of the Cumberlands

Rebekah Moore — University of the Cumberlands

Diamond Nelson — University of the Cumberlands

Nikita Northern — University of the Cumberlands

Maizlee Parman — University of the Cumberlands

Kaylie Proffitt — University of the Cumberlands

Taryn Reed — University of the Cumberlands

Audrey Rice — University of the Cumberlands

Destany Sizemore — University of the Cumberlands

Landon Smith — University of the Cumberlands

Landon Whitaker — University of the Cumberlands

Milla Binder — University of Kentucky

Jacob Campbell — University of Kentucky

Johnny Cathcart — University of Kentucky

Gregory Chase Dotson — University of Kentucky

Breeanne Edwards — University of Kentucky

Jakeb Hurley — University of Kentucky

Katelyn Jackson — University of Kentucky

Haani Khan — University of Kentucky

Alivia Parker — University of Kentucky

Dhurvi Patdi — University of Kentucky

Matthew Sanders — University of Kentucky

Matthew Sanders — UK Wm Blackburn Scholarship $3000

Matthew Sanders — UK Paul Claiborne Scholarship $1300

Liza-Reiz Shepherd — University of Kentucky

Annie Zheng — University of Kentucky

Emma Dickerson — University of Louisville

Madeline Johnson — University of Pikeville

Adaline Franson — Utah State University

Destiny Carroll — Western Kentucky University

Rehianniahn Collins — Western Kentucky University

Abigail Dagley Western Kentucky University

Cassidy Holcomb Western Kentucky University

Jaythan Krossber — Western Kentucky University

Lara Miller — Western Kentucky University

Savannah Philpot — Western Kentucky University

Devon Johnson — Wilmington College

Laurel County Youth Leadership Council Leadership Awards

Milla Binder — Laurel County Youth Leadership Council Award

Lauren Carroll Laurel County Youth Leadership Council Award

Breeanne Edwards Laurel County Youth Leadership Council Award

Kayln Fields — Laurel County Youth Leadership Council Award

Katelyn Jarvis — Laurel County Youth Leadership Council Award

Carson Morris — Laurel County Youth Leadership Council Award

Matthew Sanders — Laurel County Youth Leadership Council Award

Emily Sizemore — Laurel County Youth Leadership Council Award

Kinley Tincher — Laurel County Youth Leadership Council Award

Matthew Sanders — National Merit Scholarship Program Scholar

Magna Cum Laude

Bailee Baker, John P. Begley, Lauren Campbell, Autumn B. Cathers, Callie Chappell, Abigail S. Dagley, Ryan B. Davidson, Emma K. Dickerson, Gregory C. Dotson, Emma G. Dykes, Mallory B. Estridge, Madelyn S. Evans, Kalyn E. Fields, Tyra K. Fields, Walton C. Hellard, Uriah B. Henson, Cassidy G. Holcomb, Madison B. Inman, Katelyn R. Jackson, Faith L. Jones, Christina J. Jordan, Jaythan B. Krossber, Jacklin M. McFadden, Taylor J. McHone, Lara E. Miller, Aubrey R. Monaco, Maggie G. Moore, Clay S. Morris, Elijah S. Newsome, Jack T. Nicholson, Maizlee E. Parman, Audrey A. Rice, Lily M. Robinson, Mason L. Robinson, Liza Shepherd, Katey R. Sims, Olivia A. Smith, Walker J. Smith, Peyton R. Smoot, Kaylie L. Stacy, Kinley Tincher, Emily F. Townsley, Jenna L. Walls, Annie Zheng

Summa Cum Laude

Kendalin T. Allen, Isaiah S. Baker, Kamryn P. Bentley, Milla M. Binder, Madison J. Bowling, Haylea A. Brock, Corey D. Broughton, Jennie S. Brown, Andrew L. Carnes, Lauren B. Carroll, Johnny R. Cathcart, Kaylee R. Cawood, Eva C. Clark, Miranda Cornett, Breeanne Edwards, Kyler H. Elza, Adalin M. Franson, Hannah E. Gaddis, Samantha R. Gallimore, Chelsey Hammons, Maggie G. Hayre, Ashton N. Holliday, Jakeb D. Hurley, Ted Ivey, Katelyn G. Jarvis, Chase N. Keen, Mallory N. Messer, Elizabeth B. Mills, Carson C. Morris, Isabelle K. Nicholson, Lesley L. Osborne, Alivia R. Parker, Savannah G. Philpot, Emily A. Pool, Noah S. Rush, Matthew T. Sanders, Grace M. Schumaker, Heidi L. Seeley, Kyra M. Sims, Emily T. Sizemore, Cameron A. Smith, Sara M. Spicer, Landon Whitaker, Emily N. Zarate

