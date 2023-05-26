This year’s North Laurel High School graduating class made a substantial impact by earning over $3 million in scholarship money.
The awards ceremony was held on Thursday, May 18 in the school auditorium with seniors honored for their outstanding academic, civic and athletic talents.
Those recognized were:
Work Ethic Seal: Kendalin Taylor Allen, Isaiah Steven Baker, Iva Inez Bailey, Kaylen Faith Bailey, Madison Jade Bowling, Kirsten Abigail Britton, Corey Daniel Broughton, Isaac Evan Brown, Jennie Sara Brown, Andrew Lee Carnes, Destiny Lashee‘ Carroll, Lauren Beth Carroll, Autum Breann Cathers, Johnny Ryan Cathcart III, Kaylee Renea Cawood, Eva Caroline Clark, Rehiannian Nalia Collins, Miranda Kay Cornett, Zachary Warren Crouch, Ryan Blake Davidson, Gregory Chase Dotson, Emma Grace Dykes, Madelyn Salee Evans, Kalyn Elizabeth Field, Hannah Elizabeth Gaddis, Samantha Paige Gallimore, Chelsey LaShaye Hammons, Walton Cole Hellard, Uriah Braxton Henson, Ashton Nicolas Holliday, Jakeb Dalton Hurley, Katelyn Grace Jarvis, Faith Lauren Jones, Arieaunna Jae Jude, Jaythan Blake Krossber, Steven Nicholas Lucye, Taylor Jean McHone, Mallory Nicole Messer, Lara Elaine Miller, Maggie Grace Moore, Gabriel Lee Morgan, Lesley Leann Osborne, Savannah Grace Philpot, Emily Autumn Pool, Lily Marie Robinson, Caden Mitchell Ross, Matthew Todd Sanders, Kaylie Lynn Stacy, Kinley Nichelle Tincer, Emily Faith Townsley, Jenna Lawren M’Lynn Walls, Landon Isaiah Whitaker, Mariena Chae Wilson.
Honors Diploma: Kendalin Taylor Allen, Isaiah Steven Baker, Milla Marie Binder, Miranda Kay Cornett, Kalyn Elizabeth Fields, Chelsey LaShaye Hammons, Cassidy Grayson Holcomb, Lara Elaine Miller, Elizabeth Bergeon Mills, Carson Chad Morris, Grace Maelynn Schumaker, Heidi Lynn Seeley, Jenna Lawren M’Lynn Walls, Mariena Chae Wilson, Emily Nicole Zarate.
Honors with Distinction: Kamryn Paige Bentley, Lauren Beth Carroll, Johnny Ryan Cathcart III, Kaylee Renea Cawood, Eva Caroline Clark, Aligail Sloan Dagley, Breeanne Elizabeth Edwards, Adalin Michelle Franson, Ashton Nicolas Holliday, Jakeb Dalton Hurley, Haani Hasan Khan, Jaythan Blake Krossber, Mallory Nicole Messer, Josephine Amelia O’Toole, Alivia Raye Parker, Larry Joe Robinson, Matthew Todd Sanders, Katey Rae Sims, Kyra Mychelle Sims, Emily Taylor Sizemore.
Local Scholarship Recipients
Milla Binder — KY Transportation Cabinet Scholarship
Jacob Casey — Zach Abner Memorial Scholarship
Kendalin Taylor Allen — Landon Howard Bond Memorial Scholarship; Jaguar Alumni Group Scholarship; Pepsi Cola H.B. Tuggle Memorial Scholarship; Morehead State University
Katie Jarvis — Jamie Gilliam Smile Fund; Anne Margaret Jacobs Memorial Scholarship; Chamber of Commerce Scholarship; Laurel County Farm Bureau Scholarship; Laurel County Repubulican Women’s Club Scholarship; Family Medical Centers Community Foundation Scholarship; Charles G. Pearl Scholarship; Eastern Kentucky University
Ryan Davidson — John Riley Memorial Scholarship
Kaylee Cawood — Sandra Keller Memorial Scholarship; LC School District Superintendent of the Year Student Scholarship; Flowers Foods, Inc.; Eastern Kentucky University
Madison (Jade) Bowling — St. Joseph London Hospital Scholarship; Laurel County Farm Bureau Scholarship; Charles G. Pearl Scholarship; University of the Cumberlands
Adaline Franson — SJL Health Career Scholarship; Charles G. Pearl Scholarship;
Alivia Parker — SJL Health Career Scholarship; Laurel County Republican Women’s Club Scholarship; Charles G. Pearl Scholarship
Kalyn Fields — Jamie Gilliam Impact Scholarship
Matthew Sanders — Frank H. Moore Memorial Scholarship/L&N Federal Credit Union; Tom Handy Leadership Tri County Scholarship; Heisman High School Scholarship School Winner; Bluegrass Indo American Civic Society (BIACS) Scholarship; MATHCOUNTS/Society of Professional Engineers;
Maggie Moore — Jackson Energy No Essay Scholarship; Jeff Caudill Optimist Club Scholarship; Power of Life Blood Drive Scholarship; Laurel County Rising Star Scholarship;
Noah Rush — Jaguar Alumni Group Scholarship
Leslie Osborne — Imogene Lincks Scholarship
Chelsey Hammons — Imogene Lincks Scholarship
Madison Inman — Imogene Lincks Scholarship
Miranda Cornett — Ky Small Grain Growers Don Halcomb Memorial Scholarship; Laurel County Farm Bureau Scholarship; Cumberland Valley National Bank; Vietnam Veterans of America Scholarship; Monticello Baking Scholarship; Laurel County Conservation District Scholarship; Charles G. Pearl Scholarship; Farm Credit Mid-America Customer Agricultural Scholarship; Somerset Community College
Carson Morris — Laurel County Farm Bureau Scholarship; Eastern Kentucky University
Lily Robinson — Kaitlyn Michelle Lawrence-Spurlock Scholarship
Kamryn Bentley — Camelia Jackson’s Overcomer Memorial Scholarship
Olivia Smith — London Rotary Club C. T. Massey Scholarship
Jakeb Hurley — Laurel Community Lion’s Club “We Serve” Scholarship; Charles G. Pearl Scholarship;
Hannah Gaddis — London Women’s Care Scholarship; Charles G. Pearl Scholarship; Grace Health Kay Campbell Scholarship; Eastern Kentucky University
Emily Sizemore — Commercial Bank “Spirit” Scholarship; Vietnam Veterans of America Scholarship; Heisman High School Scholarship School Winner; Heisman High School Scholarship State Winner; Charles G. Pearl Scholarship; Transylvania University
Darin Jacob Casey — DARE Scholarship
Faith Jones — WYMT Mountain Classic Scholarship; Charles G. Pearl Scholarship; Eastern Kentucky University
John Phillip Begley — The 7 Earthmovers Memorial Scholarship
Branson Storm — The 7 Earthmovers Memorial Scholarship
Emily Zarate — Kentucky Association of Master Contractors Scholarship; Eastern Kentucky University
Kyler Elza — Upper Cumberland District Scholarship; Charles G. Pearl Scholarship; Eastern Kentucky University
Savannah Philpot — K.A.P.E. Scholarship
Larry Joseph Robinson — Emma Lou Cissell Memorial Scholarship; Charles G. Pearl Scholarship
Emma Couch — Charles G. Pearl Scholarship; Lindsey Wilson College
Emily Townsley — Charles G. Pearl Scholarship
Mariena Wilson — Charles G. Pearl Scholarship; Kentucky Wesleyan College
Uriah Henson — Powered by Inclusion
Gracie Woods — Powered by Inclusion
Military Service: Hayle Morloum, United States Air Force; Kenton Shannon, United States Army Active Duty; Christina Jordan United States Navy
College Scholarships & Awards
Emily Pool — Alice Lloyd College
Katey Sims — Bellarmine University
Kyra Sims — Bellarmine University
Jaylyn Knight — Berea College
Andrew Carnes — Berea College
Isaiah Baker — Eastern Kentucky University
Braydon Bowling — Eastern Kentucky University
Jennie Brown — Eastern Kentucky University
Corey Broughton — Eastern Kentucky University
Lauren Campbell — Eastern Kentucky University
Autumn Cathers — Eastern Kentucky University
Emma Dykes — Eastern Kentucky University
Mallory Estridge — Eastern Kentucky University
Tyra Fields — Eastern Kentucky University
Sarah Fuston — Eastern Kentucky University
Anna Hacker — Eastern Kentucky University
Jasper Hampton — Eastern Kentucky University
Maggie Hayre — Eastern Kentucky University
Kayla Hays — Eastern Kentucky University
Ashton Holliday — Eastern Kentucky University
Miranda Janowski — Eastern Kentucky University
Robert Blaize Jones — Eastern Kentucky University
Taylor McHone — Eastern Kentucky University
Mallory Messer — Eastern Kentucky University
Aubrey Monaco — Eastern Kentucky University
Elijah Newsome — Eastern Kentucky University
Isabelle Nicholson — Eastern Kentucky University
Jack Nicholson — Eastern Kentucky University
Jeremiah Robinson — Eastern Kentucky University
Lily Robinson — Eastern Kentucky University
Bailee Root — Eastern Kentucky University
Kenneth Isaiah Rush — Eastern Kentucky University
Noah Rush — Eastern Kentucky University
Justin Connor Sizemore — Eastern Kentucky University
Cameron Smith — Eastern Kentucky University
Olivia Smith — Eastern Kentucky University
Walker Smith — Eastern Kentucky University
Sara Spicer — Eastern Kentucky University
Kinley Tincher — Eastern Kentucky University
Emily Townsley — Eastern Kentucky University
Morgan Williiams — Eastern Kentucky University
Darin Jacob Casey — Kentucky Christian University
Alexander Palm — Lindsey Wilson College
Chase Keen — Northern Kentucky University
Kirsten Britton — Somerset Community College
Chelsey Hammons — Somerset Community College
Eva Clark — Transylvania University
Walton Hellard — Transylvania University
Emma Puckett — Transylvania University
Bailee Baker — University of the Cumberlands
Kamryn Bentley — University of the Cumberlands
Alexis Bowling — University of the Cumberlands
Lauren Carroll — University of the Cumberlands
Callie Chappell — University of the Cumberlands
Ryan Davidson — University of the Cumberlands
Kalyn Fields — Universtiy of the Cumberlands
Kenzie Gambrel — University of the Cumberlands
Ted Isaac Ivey — University of the Cumberlands
Jackson McCowan — University of the Cumberlands
Alexis Miller — University of the Cumberlands
Gala Miller — University of the Cumberlands
Maggie Moore — University of the Cumberlands
Rebekah Moore — University of the Cumberlands
Diamond Nelson — University of the Cumberlands
Nikita Northern — University of the Cumberlands
Maizlee Parman — University of the Cumberlands
Kaylie Proffitt — University of the Cumberlands
Taryn Reed — University of the Cumberlands
Audrey Rice — University of the Cumberlands
Destany Sizemore — University of the Cumberlands
Landon Smith — University of the Cumberlands
Landon Whitaker — University of the Cumberlands
Milla Binder — University of Kentucky
Jacob Campbell — University of Kentucky
Johnny Cathcart — University of Kentucky
Gregory Chase Dotson — University of Kentucky
Breeanne Edwards — University of Kentucky
Jakeb Hurley — University of Kentucky
Katelyn Jackson — University of Kentucky
Haani Khan — University of Kentucky
Alivia Parker — University of Kentucky
Dhurvi Patdi — University of Kentucky
Matthew Sanders — University of Kentucky
Matthew Sanders — UK Wm Blackburn Scholarship $3000
Matthew Sanders — UK Paul Claiborne Scholarship $1300
Liza-Reiz Shepherd — University of Kentucky
Annie Zheng — University of Kentucky
Emma Dickerson — University of Louisville
Madeline Johnson — University of Pikeville
Adaline Franson — Utah State University
Destiny Carroll — Western Kentucky University
Rehianniahn Collins — Western Kentucky University
Abigail Dagley Western Kentucky University
Cassidy Holcomb Western Kentucky University
Jaythan Krossber — Western Kentucky University
Lara Miller — Western Kentucky University
Savannah Philpot — Western Kentucky University
Devon Johnson — Wilmington College
Laurel County Youth Leadership Council Leadership Awards
Milla Binder — Laurel County Youth Leadership Council Award
Lauren Carroll Laurel County Youth Leadership Council Award
Breeanne Edwards Laurel County Youth Leadership Council Award
Kayln Fields — Laurel County Youth Leadership Council Award
Katelyn Jarvis — Laurel County Youth Leadership Council Award
Carson Morris — Laurel County Youth Leadership Council Award
Matthew Sanders — Laurel County Youth Leadership Council Award
Emily Sizemore — Laurel County Youth Leadership Council Award
Kinley Tincher — Laurel County Youth Leadership Council Award
Matthew Sanders — National Merit Scholarship Program Scholar
Magna Cum Laude
Bailee Baker, John P. Begley, Lauren Campbell, Autumn B. Cathers, Callie Chappell, Abigail S. Dagley, Ryan B. Davidson, Emma K. Dickerson, Gregory C. Dotson, Emma G. Dykes, Mallory B. Estridge, Madelyn S. Evans, Kalyn E. Fields, Tyra K. Fields, Walton C. Hellard, Uriah B. Henson, Cassidy G. Holcomb, Madison B. Inman, Katelyn R. Jackson, Faith L. Jones, Christina J. Jordan, Jaythan B. Krossber, Jacklin M. McFadden, Taylor J. McHone, Lara E. Miller, Aubrey R. Monaco, Maggie G. Moore, Clay S. Morris, Elijah S. Newsome, Jack T. Nicholson, Maizlee E. Parman, Audrey A. Rice, Lily M. Robinson, Mason L. Robinson, Liza Shepherd, Katey R. Sims, Olivia A. Smith, Walker J. Smith, Peyton R. Smoot, Kaylie L. Stacy, Kinley Tincher, Emily F. Townsley, Jenna L. Walls, Annie Zheng
Summa Cum Laude
Kendalin T. Allen, Isaiah S. Baker, Kamryn P. Bentley, Milla M. Binder, Madison J. Bowling, Haylea A. Brock, Corey D. Broughton, Jennie S. Brown, Andrew L. Carnes, Lauren B. Carroll, Johnny R. Cathcart, Kaylee R. Cawood, Eva C. Clark, Miranda Cornett, Breeanne Edwards, Kyler H. Elza, Adalin M. Franson, Hannah E. Gaddis, Samantha R. Gallimore, Chelsey Hammons, Maggie G. Hayre, Ashton N. Holliday, Jakeb D. Hurley, Ted Ivey, Katelyn G. Jarvis, Chase N. Keen, Mallory N. Messer, Elizabeth B. Mills, Carson C. Morris, Isabelle K. Nicholson, Lesley L. Osborne, Alivia R. Parker, Savannah G. Philpot, Emily A. Pool, Noah S. Rush, Matthew T. Sanders, Grace M. Schumaker, Heidi L. Seeley, Kyra M. Sims, Emily T. Sizemore, Cameron A. Smith, Sara M. Spicer, Landon Whitaker, Emily N. Zarate
