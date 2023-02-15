North Laurel Middle School’s cheerleading team has reason to shout after placing second in their division last weekend at the 2023 Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) National High School Cheerleading Championships in Orlando, Florida.
The team, which included 27 athletes on the mat and three alternates, finished runner-up in the 2 1/2 Minute Large Junior High Division.
“Our team is composed of about 15 rookies who did not compete wit us last year,” head coach Hannah Wibbles said. “We have been rebuilding the program since 2020. Each year we just want to be better and continue our vision of restoring the tradition that is North Middle Cheerleading.”
The coach noted that the middle school program has a strong history competing at the national level — having won four consecutive National Championships from 2009 to 2012. However, last weekend’s competition was the first time NLMS had been back in about six years, when the team had placed 14th.
Wibbles, who’s in her first year as head coach, continued that she and her coaching staff made it a goal this year to increase the difficulty of the team’s stunts over the 2021-22 season in order to be competitive nationally. She added, “Our girls were up to the challenge!
“I feel incredibly bless to have this opportunity to share my love for the sport with young athletes,” Wibbles continued, noting that both she and assistant coach Makayla Eversole cheered on the school’s first championship team in 2009. “To be a part of rebuilding the program and giving these girls once-in-a-lifetime opportunities is a dream come true! It makes us, as well as former alumni, so proud to see this program thriving again. It takes a lot of time, hard work and sacrifice, but after this weekend it makes everything worth it! This was the first time for all of our athletes on the mat to compete on the national stage. To have all that inexperience and still place Runner-up behind the defending National Champions, well that is a true testament to the heart and drive these athletes have.”
