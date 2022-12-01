It is hard for most of us to imagine but a troubling number of children do not have a bed on which to sleep. Yet, with a poverty rate of 17.9% for Laurel and 27.8% for Knox County, according to the 2020 Census, a surprisingly large number families need beds for their children. Sadly, it is children who are most often designated to sleeping on the floor.
However, an international organization called Sleep in Heavenly Peace or SHP is working to change all that. London has recently been granted an SHP chapter and is now looking for volunteers within the community to help build both single and bunk beds for local families with children from 3 to 17.
The organization began in 2012 when church parishioner Luke Mickelson of Twin Falls, Idaho, decided to enlist his children to help build a bunk bed with left-over wood from a church project where they had built and delivered 10 beds.
Wanting to teach them the important principle of giving over taking, they put the finished bed on Marketplace and asked if anyone wanted it. Within a few hours, Mickelson had several requests for the bed and a new purpose in his life. When national lumber chain Lowe’s stepped in as a major sponsor, donating tools, lumber, and workers, SHP took off and by 2022, the volunteer organization had built and delivered over 100,000 beds for children nationwide.
When asked if people without construction skills could volunteer, Ron Chester, Chapter President answered with a resounding, “YES! Tools are supplied. All complications have been removed. Even children can take part in the builds.”
Several Laurel and Knox County businesses and churches, among them, Walmart, Hope Recovery Center, London Women’s Care, St. Joseph Hospital London, and others, have agreed to sponsor builds at various locations. For times and locations of the work follow on Facebook at: Sleep in Heavenly Peace, London, KY.
They try to conduct builds monthly dependent upon monetary donations. The events are scheduled on Saturdays for a maximum of four hours. London Women’s Care recently sponsored a build on November 5th, resulting in the completion of eight beds for Laurel and Knox County families.
SHP London Ky recently completed their second corporate-sponsored build with New Hope Recovery and completed 15 beds in that build.
The London chapter of SHP is currently serving Laurel and Knox counties and with continued support, their long-term goal is to expand into the surrounding counties.
If construction is not your interest, another path to helping is through financial donations. Contributions can be made through their website at www.shpbeds.org/chapter/ky-london/.
Brand new gifts of mattresses, twin bed linens, and comforters, along with pillows are also needed. Please contact Tracey Lunsford, Co-President, at tracey.lunsford@shpbeds.org.
If you or someone you know needs a bed for their children, applications can be found on the website: www.SHPbeds.org.
Should a family not have a home computer, school resource centers, school counselors, and social workers can assist a parent with the application.
