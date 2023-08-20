Ashley Noe received and completed coveted National Endowment for the Humanities fellowship
The Ball State University Department of History is pleased to announce that Ashley Noe, a teacher at South Laurel Middle School, participated in its workshop for educators sponsored by the National Endowment for the Humanities.
The Democratization for the Automobile Industry: Construction, Culture, and Preservation taught educators during each session about the historical and cultural significance of cars and the Midwest automobile car parts industry. Cars, preservation, and class shape life in the community. Experts in the fields preservation, history, manufacturing, and museums addressed the intersection of labor, race, and place as participants traveled to learn at historic and modern sites about the components that fill the autos used by people for work and leisure. Each participant completed a final project at the conclusion of their session.
Noe was one of 72 educators selected from a highly competitive group of applicants. Please join us in congratulating Ashley Noe!
