North Laurel High School Site Based Decision Making Council Election will be held at the school on Thursday, April 29 and Friday, April 30 from noon to 5 p.m. Janet Binder and Kristen McCowan are running for election. If you are a parent of a student that will be attending North Laurel High School during the 2021-2022 school year please stop by and vote.
North Laurel High School hosting SBDM parent member election
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Roy Ashley Combs was born on January 6, 1973 in Richmond, Kentucky. He passed away peacefully on February 23, 2021 at his home in Ormond Beach, FLorida after a short, but hard fought, battle with cancer. While growing up Ashley called both Kentucky and Florida his home. Ashley had a very div…
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: 24-year-old Barbourville man identified as victim in Tuesday fatal crash
- Longtime businessman Edward 'Cutworm' Tincher passes away at 80
- CROSSTOWN WIN: South Laurel hands North Laurel second straight loss with 5-4 victory
- SEVEN AND COUNTING: Ayden Smith's fifth home run highlights South Laurel's seventh straight win
- Deeds Recorded March 29-April 1, 2021
- Arrests, April 1 - April 6, 2021
- Marriage Licenses Issued March 25-April 7, 2021
- South Laurel’s Eli Singleton and Trent Keltner capture first-place honors during final regular-season tournament
- Goforth lawsuit precipitated by prior lawsuits; Lease agreement with Wisconsin companies in Clay, Jackson courts
- Employees needed -- from call centers to trucking to wood mills
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.