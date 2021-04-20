se

North Laurel High School Site Based Decision Making Council Election will be held at the school on Thursday, April 29 and Friday, April 30 from noon to 5 p.m. Janet Binder and Kristen McCowan are running for election. If you are a parent of a student that will be attending North Laurel High School during the 2021-2022 school year please stop by and vote.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you